As October is coming to a close, students everywhere are wrapping up midterms and looking forward to Halloween tricks and treats.
However, graduate student Erica Grant and her business adviser, John Bruck, are gearing up for the virtual 2020 Collegiate Inventors Competition on Oct. 27-28, where Grant is a finalist for her development of Quantum Lock, a quantum technology that is reinventing cybersecurity and promoting safe habits.
The team is making history at the University of Tennessee with this nomination and are sure to represent the Big Orange with flying colors.
With an undergraduate degree in physics from Virginia Tech, Grant found her way to Rocky Top to be a part of the graduate program for quantum computing. Even as she gears up for the Inventors Competition, she is still hard at work on preparing her dissertation and behind the scenes work for Quantum Lock thanks to the patent approval she received on Oct. 6.
Grant’s work ethic continues through Oak Ridge National Lab, where she works with Travis Humble, her research adviser and director of Quantum Computing Institute as well as joint faculty at UT. As of June, Grant was accepted into the Innovation Crossroads Program through ORNL, which provides an estimate of $500,000 for Quantum Lock product development.
In addition to this recognition, she is part of the Haslam College of Business’ Anderson Center, which is dedicated to nurturing young entrepreneurial talent and ideas. With the help of Bruck, she has competed in local and national business competitions.
“We help Erica put a business plan and model around her idea and technology,” Bruck said in regards to his role in the entrepreneurial process.
Bruck’s career was a hybrid of engineering and entrepreneurship, and after 25 years of owning his own firm, he sold it and then began work in developing hundreds of start-up companies.
Moving to Knoxville in 2015, his role now is helping the Haslam College of Business affiliated companies to grow as well as supporting young entrepreneurs grow their ideas into successful business executions.
“Success in the startup world takes an enormous amount of work and Erica has put in an enormous amount of work,” Bruck said about Erica’s dedication to entrepreneurship and Quantum Lock.
Erica Grant was also offered a $100,000 investment from the national Rice Business Plan Competition.
“[This is] the national championship of business competitions,” Bruck said.
However, Grant is still pending the acceptance of this offer with the influx of non-diluted funding from the Innovation Crossroads.
Grant developed Quantum Lock with motivation from a non-profit organization at Virginia Tech which advocated for safety. Quantum Lock’s purpose is to promote cyber security and to prevent hackers through quantum technology, a quantum random number generator that would promote locking safety as well as sustainable environmental practices.
One of Quantum Lock’s main target industries is hotel and travel, where the quantum system would essentially eradicate the need for a master key card, keep travelers safer and also reduce the need for plastic key cards by 60% -- and that is just scratching the surface.
As the competition date creeps closer, Grant is excited to see where Quantum Lock will take her on her career path and future endeavors.
“It’s a huge honor to be a part of the competition. It’s been two years of hard work,” Grant said in regards to the rigorous development process.
Even with a possible win to bring home, Erica’s dedication to helping create a more sustainable and safer world will not end with a prize, but will rather provide new innovative doors to be opened.
“The cash prize would help me extend my patents to other countries,” Grant said about potential overseas opportunities for Quantum Lock.
Regardless of whether or not they will come out with a win at the 2020 Collegiate Inventors Competition, it is evident that Grant has already achieved true success with her continuous motivation and drive to innovate.