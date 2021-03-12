On Thursday, Chancellor Plowman announced that UT has plans to offer fully in-person classes during the fall 2021 semester.
Some of the other plans UT has in place include allowing more fans at athletic events, the reopening of dining halls and campus housing returning to normal, among other things.
This news comes as a result of case counts dropping and vaccines becoming more available, according to Plowman.
President Biden also announced on Friday that he would be directing every state to let all American adults be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
“We’ve heard time and again from students and members of our faculty how much more effective and meaningful learning can be when we are together in person. I look forward to safely providing that experience again this fall,” Plowman said.
While this is an exciting announcement, university staff will be hard at work preparing for this near “return to normalcy” between now and August. Plowman mentioned that she and her team will “continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials” as things progress.
Plowman emphasized that the health and safety of the UT community is of utmost importance, and although these plans have been set, they will still “listen to experts and remain flexible and adaptable” as they plan for the future.
This news comes almost exactly a year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020. Since then, classes have been moved from fully in-person, to fully remote and then to partially remote as things have changed over time.
With these plans for fully in-person classes in fall 2021, the UT community remains hopeful.