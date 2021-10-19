It’s difficult to bring up journalism these days without hearing the term, “fake news.” Although Donald Trump claims to have coined the term in 2016, fake news has been around much longer than the past five years. In fact, according to The Atlantic, a New York newspaper started the “Great Moon Hoax” in 1835 convincing readers that life had been discovered on the moon. Of course, none of it was true.
Since then, we have seen many instances of satirical news sources posing as real. Headlines such as “Megan Fox Worried Machine Gun Kelly Only With Her To Meet Transformers” and “FDA Advisory Committee Meets To Discuss Hearty Autumn Soup Recipes” are wildly popular for the satirical media company The Onion.
For years, UT played a significant role in contributing to the popularity of satirical news with its publication the Tangerine, which published articles like, “Student Athlete Gets Job” and “Freshman Accidentally Calls Teacher Mommy… Again.”
Around April of 2020, however, the Tangerine’s Instagram page and website went dark. Maddie Bellante, editor-in-chief of the publication from 2018-2019 who graduated that same year and now works in supply chain, said COVID-19 had a fatal impact on the paper, which was run by seniors who graduated and who had no one to pass it down to.
“I honestly think we just kind of ran out of time, and then COVID struck the final dagger in the heart of what we were trying to do,” Bellante said.
The Tangerine was established in 2012 by Judd Cowan and Maya Wimmer. Cowan, who graduated in 2014 and is now an engineer, was involved with another satirical newspaper on campus, The Weekly Hangover.
“The Weekly Hangover was more or less … offensive, every way you looked at it, which was why people liked it,” Cowan said. “I didn’t really like the content in it and I wanted to … kind of change it from the inside.”
The Weekly Hangover went under not long after Cowan joined and there was about a year and a half with no satirical news on campus. After discovering he wanted a different kind of satire on campus, he decided to start a new publication.
“I was sitting in differential equations and I was bored out of my mind,” Cowan said. “I was just really needing a creative outlet and I was like, ‘You know what, screw it. I’m gonna get some guys together and we’re gonna start this newspaper.’”
Cowan developed a team of students who wanted to contribute to the Tangerine. After raising money for ads and spending lots of time perfecting articles and formatting a paper, they were passing issues out on Ped Walkway.
“Our belief was that the majority of people on campus were smart and could appreciate higher brow comedy and that’s what we catered to,” Cowan said. “The first day we passed out on Pedestrian Walkway and most of the newspapers ended up in the trash … it took a while to get situated.”
Before the Tangerine was understood to be The Onion of UT, it seemed to have an effect similar to the Great Moon Hoax in 1835. Ryan Whitener, a 2018 graduate who would become editor-in-chief of the paper and is now an assistant producer for video production in UT’s office of communication and marketing, was inspired by the Tangerine’s ability to trick people with clearly fake headlines.
“During Welcome Week, my Orientation Leader mentioned a school newspaper that had tricked a bunch of students into thinking that people were bungee jumping off one of the construction cranes around campus,” Whitener said. “I was an outspoken 17-year-old who was obnoxiously familiar with The Onion so, naturally, I reached out the next day and latched onto them like a starving tick.”
Cowan often enjoyed hearing the Tangerine’s stories circulate around campus as if they were actual news. Even after they were fairly established, people would still fall for the absurd headlines.
“A lot of people in college think that they’re well-rounded and knowledgeable because they’re in college, and that’s not necessarily true,” Cowan said. “That’s why people are going to college, because you don’t know everything.”
“So it provided an opportunity for people to be unconventional and to challenge the status quo and to challenge people to think bigger. I think satire is a really good vehicle for that.”
Bellante understood this need for satire similarly, agreeing that humor is a good avenue to make actual commentary.
“I think that it is very very important to use humor to say the truth and to poke fun… at everybody,” Bellante said. “Humor is a very easy way to get people to listen to you and if you can use humor in a smart and effective, and for lack of a better word, a non-mean way, I have found that people are a lot more willing to listen to you.”
Despite the absurdity and jokes, the Tangerine also taught students a lesson on how to discern what is true in the media.
“I have extensive knowledge of people who question fundamental truth, and so one of the things that I wanted to provide for people was an opportunity for the reader to realize that just because something is printed it does not mean it’s true,” Cowan said.
Not only did the Tangerine offer news, but it also participated in other forms of satire like leading an entire fake campaign for SGA elections one year. After finding out that candidates in SGA would spend thousands of dollars on their campaigns, the Tangerine set out to prove a point.
“We ran this campaign because we were all kind of disgusted that people would spend that much money on something that really benefits no one,” Cowan said. “So we spent like 100 bucks and got 30% of the vote or something like that.”
The paper continued to publish printed issues every other Friday and was extremely successful for years. Whitener served as editor-in-chief from 2016-2017 while working hard to keep the paper alive through ad sales, and then passed the job off when he decided to get into other forms of comedy.
“We explored other means of funding the paper, but nothing ever really took off. A lot of our agonies could have been avoided if we moved to an online format, but it just isn’t the same — once you’ve held a physical copy of the paper in your hands it’s hard to give that up,” Whitener said.
The publication of the Tangerine eventually came to a halt. That is, until Bellante volunteered to take the reins and move to a digital platform in the spring of 2018. Steering away from the full print paper, she started the Instagram and website which both became popular. She had hoped, however, to integrate print back into the publication.
“If we had had more time, I would have liked to get back to print, but I also am biased because I don’t believe that print is dead,” Bellante said.
The disappearance of the Tangerine begs former editors and members of the publication to wonder what campus is like without purely satirical, entertaining news.
“I do think it’s important that it continues because it is important that people question what they read and that somebody can be actively critical of policies,” Cowan said. “I know the Beacon has a lot of freedom, right? But, do students read the Beacon?”
“People wanted something fresh and real. It was unapologetic and critical sometimes, but it was something people understood in light.”
Bellante encourages students to continue the tradition of the paper but wants to maintain the integrity of the type of satire they published. She hopes students who want to revive the Tangerine will reach out to her to discuss how to go about it.
“I think the Tangerine already has UT history, it already has a name that people know,” Bellante said. “I am not interested in gatekeeping it at all. I would love for it to be on campus again and for it to be revived for a second time.”