After Rachel Yates was exposed to COVID-19 through her roommate, she decided to get tested before going home to wait things out in quarantine.
Yates, sophomore studying nursing, headed to the Student Health Center on Aug. 24 to get a no-charge COVID-19 test. Like every other student who has gotten tested at the SHC, she gave her insurance information so that the Center could forward the information to the lab running the test and the lab could in turn bill her insurance.
Operating under correct assumptions, Yates left the SHC expecting the test to be completely covered by her insurance. Then, on Sept. 18, her private insurance company notified her of a $300 charge for laboratory services related to her COVID-19 test.
Looking back at her August test at the SHC, Yates says that it was a positive experience, but that she was not informed of any potential charge from her insurance.
“I never asked about the charge, which I guess I should’ve done,” Yates said. “They did ask for my insurance card … so I gave them that. But [the Center] still never said anything about how much the charge would be or to warn me that my insurance didn’t cover any of it. Which normally I have no problem with my insurance, so that was just strange to me.”
There is a simple reason that the SHC did not inform Yates of any potential charge: she should not have gotten a bill from her insurance at all.
According to the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, passed by Congress back in March, all COVID-19 testing should be completely covered by both private and public health insurance plans. The bill also includes testing coverage for those without insurance.
The SHC also does not charge for COVID-19 tests or bill insurance for any other services besides COVID-19 tests, since the Student Services and Programs Fees (SPSF) paid by students each year include a health care fee that funds most walk-in services at the Center.
Normally, for additional SHC services like lab work or x-rays, the Center will bill students directly and then provide an itemized services statement that they may submit to their insurance company for reimbursement.
But Yates’s charge did not come from the SHC. It came instead from a private health care company billed by the lab that processed her test, a transaction of which the SHC had no knowledge or control.
And if there is one thing to know about the American healthcare system, it is that it is a labyrinthine landscape filled with loopholes and surprise charges.
As NPR reported in June, some insurance companies have taken advantage of the gray area of “medically necessary” or “medically appropriate” tests to charge asymptomatic patients who get tested or patients who get tested without a referral from a physician.
It is also important to note that while screenings and testing appointments may be covered, lab bills are not covered under every insurance plan. This was the problem that Yates ran into when her insurance company was billed hundreds of dollars by the lab that processed her test.
Another aspect of Yates’s charge highlights an additional complexity of the issue of COVID-19 testing costs. When she got tested weeks later at a CVS, Yates was charged a quarter of the price that she was charged from her test at the SHC.
“It still was a lot cheaper, but that one was covered,” Yates said. “So I know that they covered that. I’m not sure really why they did that one and not the UT one.”
According to staff members at the SHC, the relationships between individual health care clinics and laboratories may affect the bill, which might explain the varied charge between Yates’s test at the SHC and at CVS. Students can check in with their provider before getting tested to ensure that there will be no charge at a certain testing location.
In an email statement, Dr. Spencer D. Gregg, director of Student Health Center, affirmed the Center’s commitment to providing free testing for students. He says that students should be in contact with their health insurance company and with the labs that processed their test if they are concerned by a surprise bill.
“Should a student receive a bill for COVID-19 testing from their private health insurance company, we encourage them to address that bill with their insurer. Should a student receive a bill for COVID-19 testing from the reference lab, we encourage them to address that bill with the reference lab,” Gregg said.
“Alternatively, they may contact the SHC and we can assist them with contacting the appropriate entity to have the bill addressed.”
Gregg says that the SHC has made arrangements with local labs and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) to make certain that students have access to free testing through their insurance. He believes that charges like those resulting from Yates’s test are anomalies and should be appealed on an individual basis.
“We do not want the cost of a COVID-19 test to be an impediment to students being tested. That is why we have taken these extraordinary steps to ensure that they are not billed for a COVID-19 test,” Gregg said.
“If a student is concerned that they may be billed for the cost of the test, they may first contact their health insurance customer service line for additional information. The health insurer’s customer service line telephone number is typically listed on the back of their health insurance card. If a student is uninsured, they may contact the SHC and we would be happy to discuss their concerns further.”
Students can visit the SHC website for more information on how billing works at the Center and how to avoid a surprise charge.