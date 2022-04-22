On April 21, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year which includes around $217 million for UT Knoxville and budget increases across the UT System, including the largest increase in the HOPE Scholarship since the program was founded.
The scholarship will increase to $4,500 for full-time eligible freshman and sophomores and $5,700 for juniors and seniors at four-year public universities and colleges. The award is currently valued at $3,500 per year for eligible freshmen and sophomores and $4,500 for juniors and seniors.
“We are incredibly thankful for Gov. Bill Lee and our Tennessee General Assembly’s continued leadership in supporting higher education. These investments will support our mission to serve all Tennesseans and beyond through education, discovery and outreach, and further our ability to address the state’s grand challenges,” UT System President Randy Boyd said.
The budget also includes a 4% salary pool for higher education employees in the state, $83 million to expand facilities for the Haslam College of Business, $6 million to support the planned Institute for American Civics at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy and $500,000 to fund minority engineering scholarships at UT Knoxville and UT Chattanooga.
In a statement concerning the budget, Chancellor Donde Plowman expressed gratitude to state and UT leadership for advocating for the “unprecedented investment.” At a time when UT is set to break a record for most first-year students for the second consecutive year, Plowman touted the university’s growth.
“We are seeing unprecedented growth on our campus. Our faculty are being recognized for their extraordinary work in their research and their classrooms. With the support of our faculty and staff, our students are getting degrees, opportunities and accolades. It has never been a better time to be a Volunteer. I appreciate each of you and the work you do,” Plowman said.
More information about the specifics of the budget on UT campuses can be found on the UT System News website. The FY22-23 budget has been sent to Gov. Lee for his signature.