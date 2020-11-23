Now that the end of the semester has arrived, students are getting ready to head home for the holidays.
However, just because school will be over, that does not mean that certain UT services will not be up and running over the break. Many services will be offered online and even in-person at UT.
Here are the services that will continue to operate over the long break.
Student Health Center
The Student Health Center’s telemedicine services will still be offered over the break.
These services will be with different Student Health Center providers using HIPAA-compliant ZoomPro, so students should not worry about the safety of the appointments.
To figure out if a student can schedule a telemedicine appointment, they should call the Telephone Triage Nurse at 865-974-5080.
Students who have the Student Health Insurance Plan -- United Healthcare Student Resources health insurance -- will not receive fees for the services. There will be 24/7 access to “HealthiestYou,” which is an online telehealth service for students to receive medical advice.
By visiting their website, students can speak to board-certified physicians by phone or video chat. Students who do not have the Student Health Insurance Plan can access these services as well, but may be charged fees.
For more information on these services, check out this website.
Student Counseling Center
There will be remote therapy sessions for the Student Counseling Center over the break, along with their Therapy Assistance Online sessions.
Therapy Assistance Online (TAO) is described as “a self-enrolled self-help program” and is not for emergency situations.
TAO offers online modules and educational tools for students to better understand their feelings and to learn how to control their emotions.
For emergency situations, students should call 865-974-HELP. More information is available on the Student Counseling Center’s website.
Academic Success Center
The services offered at the Academic Success Center will be offered until Dec. 1, but academic coaching will be offered during the break.
The Academic Success Center has academic coaching, supplemental instruction and tutoring.
Students can utilize academic coaching by setting up a one-on-one appointment with a Professional Academic Coach whose job is to assist students in all areas of academic success.
Supplemental instruction is a bit of extra help for students who are struggling in certain classes, with reviews and added preparation for exams and other assignments.
OneStop’s services will also be available during the break regarding all financial needs and more.
While the majority of these services will be offered online, there may be some options for in-person meetings, so it is best for students to call these facilities if they are curious about in-person availability.
All of this information and more regarding helpful tips as students head into the end of the semester can be found here.