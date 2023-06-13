Critically-acclaimed author and former UT student Cormac McCarthy died on Tuesday at the age of 89.
According to a statement from his publisher, McCarthy died of natural causes.
Known for novels like “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” — both of which were subsequently turned into film adaptations — McCarthy often told dark, violent tales that beget questions about human morality and have become household names to all.
McCarthy is originally from Rhode Island but moved to Knoxville at the age of 4. Although many know him for the aforementioned novels set in the Southwest, McCarthy’s roots are evident in lots of his work, as many of his first books are set in Tennessee.
His fourth novel “Suttree,” a semi-autobiographical work, was published in 1979 and takes place in Knoxville. The book features Knoxville landmarks easily recognized by locals, and many places in Knoxville like Suttree Landing Park and Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern pay homage to the novel.
Not only did McCarthy live in Knoxville but he also attended UT in 1951. He ended up leaving to enlist in the air force, but he re-enrolled at UT as an English major in 1957. Although he left in 1960 to pursue writing full-time and therefore did not complete his degree, McCarthy left an indelible mark on campus and in the city.
During his time at the university, McCarthy published short stories in the Phoenix, the campus literary magazine. His story “A Wake for Susan” was published in the Phoenix’s inaugural 1959 edition, helping to cement the now more than 60-year-old magazine, which is housed under the English department. Before leaving UT, McCarthy also published his short story “A Drowning Incident” in the magazine in 1960.
McCarthy’s other works include “Blood Meridian,” “All the Pretty Horses,” “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris” just to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.