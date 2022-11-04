Old Crow Medicine Show’s front man Ketch Secor joined WUTK Volunteer Radio at noon today to debut their brand new song “Big Orange T.” The American string band is well-known for their songs “Wagon Wheel” and “Down Home Girl.”
“Our roots in Old Crow Medicine Show run pretty deep there in Vol Nation, especially in East Tennessee, my mother and father lived in Knoxville for 18 years,” Secor said.
Secor said that he and his girlfriend Molly Tuttle — co-writer of the song — were driving through Knoxville and she was confused by all the big orange T’s everywhere. He explained to Tuttle what the big orange T’s represent, and they decided to write a song about it.
The song was written in November of last year, but they sat on it because they didn’t know what to do with a football cheer song.
“Low and behold who would’ve thought we would have our best season in years … It dawned on us we gotta get our song out there before we win the national championship,” Secor said.
They ended up deciding to release the song just around a week ago in preparation for the UT vs. Georgia game on Saturday.
Along with the song, they will also be releasing a music video soon.
“We’re proud to be @vol_football fans! Y’all inspired us to write this song ‘Big Orange T.’ Light it up on the football field this weekend,” Old Crow Medicine Show said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
