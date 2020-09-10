Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers at the University of Tennessee, numerous measures are being taken to combat the spread.
In an email sent to students Thursday afternoon, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced that more precautions were going to be taken after announcing the relocation of Massey Hall residents.
First, there will be no visitors allowed in any on-campus housing. Only students who live in these buildings will be allowed to enter.
On-campus dining options are also switching to take-out only for the next two weeks; students will no longer be able to sit in dining halls to eat their meals.
TRECS will also be closed for two weeks, but the outdoor pool will still be open and intramurals, as well as fitness classes, are allowed to be held outside or virtually when possible.
In-person campus events have also been canceled for the next two weeks, but “socially distant academic programming and research,” outdoor events and virtual events are allowed to proceed.
Plowman wrote that contact tracers have found that the spread of the coronavirus has not been due to any in-person class instruction or research, and these are still allowed to occur.
Plowman advises that all social gatherings on campus should be held outdoors and that off-campus social gatherings should follow CDC guidelines and the Knox County Board of Health’s recommendations for safe indoor activity.
These new procedures will remain in place through at least Sept. 27.
This article has been updated to include additional information.