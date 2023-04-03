The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture received a grant of $145,000 from the Terra Foundation for American Art in support of the upcoming exhibition “A Sense of Indigenous Place: Native American Voices and the Mound at University of Tennessee.” This is the second grant the museum has been awarded for this exhibition that is set to open in January of 2025, amassing a total of $445,000.
The exhibition is co-curated with Native artists of four Native Nations as well as curator in McClung Museum, Cat Shteynberg and associate professor in English Lisa King.
“Needless to say, we’re incredibly grateful for our foundation grants. First and foremost, for the monetary support which allows us to create the project, but also it’s a great honor to sit on the shoulders of many other reputable institutions,” Shteynburg said.
The project began after King attended a conference in Philadelphia and came back to Rocky Top with an idea.
“I had seen a small exhibition on mounds there and it ended with a video on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the mound (on campus),” King said. “I thought that it’s wild — I came all the way to Pennsylvania only to see the story of where I live. So that really got me thinking.”
The epiphany came in the fall of 2019, just after professor Claudio Gómez had been inaugurated as the new Director of McClung. King pitched the idea to Gómez and Shteynberg.
“(King) came to us and said I want to do an exhibition that’s about the mound on campus, and we said ‘We would really like to do that too,’” Shteynberg said. “Then, she said ‘I want Native Nation collaborators to write this story … I want it to be entirely from the point of view of native voices. I don’t want to be the person writing this,’ and we said, ‘That’s an excellent idea.’”
Shteynberg, King and others working on the exhibition began reaching out to Native Nations that have a historic connection to Knox County, hearing back from four: Cherokee Nation, Shasta Tribe of Louisiana, Eastern Band of Cherokee Nation and Muscogee Nation.
Shteynberg explained the co-curation plan strayed from the norm in museums, especially academic museums, citing the obsession in academics with the primacy put on the individual scholar.
King explained a sense of responsibility to educate on the matter.
“The project, in its essence, was born by thinking through UT’s responsibilities to indigenous peoples, thinking about doing better with education on indigenous cities around campus and thinking about how McClung can be a major supporter of that … We have to recognize that the money disbursed to revitalize UT came from expropriated indigenous land,” King said in reference to the Morrill Land-Grants act of 1862.
The act took part in resuscitating UT in the aftermath of the Civil War, with much of the land that the university sold belonging to indigenous people across the United States. Ultimately, UT was built on Cherokee land.
“I can’t dictate anyones response,” Shteynburg said. “But what I really hope is that we all (at UT) understand that we work, we play, we study and we live on land that has a strong, strong connection, a spiritual connection, a homeland connection for so many different Native Nations and a lot of this land was taken away from them and it’s important to be aware of that.”
The exhibition will feature contemporary work done by Native artists about mounds. There will also be Native languages translating parts of the explanatory texts in the space, video interviews with the co-curators and a website will be created alongside the exhibition that will remain as an educational resource beyond the two years that “A Sense of Indigenous Place: Native American Voices and the Mound at University of Tennessee” will be on display in McClung Museum.
“I think this can serve both native and non-native students. We want native students to feel welcome and recognized on campus — seen and supported. Part of that is making sure that their histories and their stories are just as much a part as any other student group on campus,” King said.
King explained the mound as a central point in drawing our attention to the university’s indigenous history.
“It’s not meant to guilt people or anything like that. It’s meant to call attention to something that needs it. An education means understanding your connection to the world and your connection to histories,” King said. “If you come to UT this is part of your history whether you’re Native or not.”
Shteynburg shared the same sentiment.
“This is such an exciting part of our history,” Shteynberg said. “It’s a shared history. This is a part of our history as Americans.”
