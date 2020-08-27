Outside of riding a bike or renting a scooter, the UT bus system is the best way to cross campus, particularly when your destination is far away. Whether the sun is shining without a cloud in the sky or it’s raining cats and dogs, students have free access to these buses.
However, it is true to say that these are potential places of high public contact, and just like the rest of campus, the bus system is affected by the policies put in place to combat and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Such changes include things as simple as a reduction in carrying capacity and alterations to some bus routes. No route changes have been made to existing accessible bus transportation, though. The Late Nite bus is also running without route changes, Fort Sanders included.
Although these are not significant, there are a few major differences that students will face during the fall 2020 semester.
The Neyland Express has been split into two separate routes: a combined route from the Hill to the Ag. Campus, and another brand new route called the Sorority Village Express.
“I am thrilled about the new Sorority Village Express,” Aubrey Robinson, SGA Off-Campus Senator and student representative on the Transit and Parking Authority Committee, said.
“I lived in Sorority Village last year, so I know firsthand that the residents of Sorority Village have been advocating for changes to the bus route for several years.”
This route is the long-campaigned-for bus line dedicated to providing transit between UT’s campus and Sorority Village — coined the Sorority Village Express.
Residents traveling from the Sorority Village have been working alongside the Student Government Association for years to make such a bus line possible, but it’s taken a global pandemic to make the Sorority Village Express a reality.
The Sorority Village Express runs directly from Sorority Village to Arena Dining and Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium, normally running on a six-minute frequency. Due to the high use and limited capacity measures, though, students utilizing this route should expect delays and boarding queues.
“Due to COVID-19 we need more bus drivers, and the frequency is temporarily impacted for the early morning hours,” Moira Bindner, Communications and Customer Service Manager, said.
“Reduce your stress and give yourself time to get to campus.”
As a result of having too few bus drivers for the early morning, the brand new Sorority Village Express can expect as long as a 15-minute frequency between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., rather than the estimated six minutes.
Not only has COVID-19 forced the university to create new bus routes, but it has also resulted in the temporary halting of others.
There will no longer be bus service for transit between UT, Pellissippi State Community College and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. While the route previously ran three times a day, the university has removed it because there are currently no research interns for ORNL and Pellissippi has moved its classes to an online basis.
There will also not be a route going to the Joint Institute of Advanced Materials or to Fort Sanders.
Alongside these imposed route alterations, new safety measures are being implemented to help combat, reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Just like the rest of UT’s campus, face coverings are mandatory on both the T: Link and T Buses, and sanitization of these resources will be done more frequently and thoroughly.
Furthermore, the buses will be mandating a half-capacity policy, meaning only half of the space on the bus may be in use to promote social distancing. Riders should also expect to board from the rear of the bus.
Despite these changes, there are still bus stops all over campus ferrying students to classes and dorms, and students should try and make use of them, whether they have concerns about weather conditions or simply don’t want to walk a mile to the Ag. Campus.
Signs with written instructions are posted within buses as well to help riders understand what to do when boarding and in transit.