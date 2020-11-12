This week, Tennessee senior center back Wrenne French racked up multiple awards after scoring the deciding goal in Friday’s 1-0 division clinching win over South Carolina.
French was voted National Player of the Week by United Soccer Coaches Association in addition to being name to the team of the week by TopDrawerSoccer.com
French becomes just the third Lady Vol to be named National Player of the week joining Alexis Ownens who won in 2011, and becomes the latest since Hannah Wilkinson in 2016.
This is also French’s second selection to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s team of the week following her nomination after the Vanderbilt win.
"Everyone is elated for Wrenne," head coach Brian Pensky said. "Last week was special. Senior night. Game-winning goal. Shutout. And an SEC East Championship. These honors are icing on the cake for a deserving kid.”
French has been the glue that has held a talented defensive unit together this season for the Lady Vols. Friday’s shutout over South Carolina was the teams second against a top-10 opponent this season in just eight games. French has not only started every game, but has never stepped off the field this season for the team, leading the defense to a stout 1.25 GAA.
The Franklin, Tennessee native earned these honors on the heels of an outstanding senior night performance where she was able to head in the game winning goal off a corner from teammate Claudia Dipasupil in the 50th minute.
The three time SEC honor roll recipient adds to her legacy with the win and SEC East division championship, but hopes to cap off her career with an SEC tournament victory.
The No. 2 seeded Lady Vols will be back in action in the SEC tournament quarterfinals against the winner of No. 7 seed Vanderbilt or No. 10 seed Mississippi State, Tuesday, November 17 at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network in Orange Beach Alabama.