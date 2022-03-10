After years of hosting pop-up stores across campus, the Office of Sustainability has opened a permanent location for the Free Store at 915 22nd St. Founded in 2018, the Free Store allows students of any socioeconomic background to receive necessary items like clothing and books, free of charge.
“The Free Store is a community-based resource run by and for UTK students, faculty and staff,” senior volunteer Mack Harmon said.
This unique location receives donations from UTK students and faculty in order to decrease unnecessary waste.
“We get those items donated and we redistribute them out to anyone on campus who needs it, for absolutely no cost,” Harmon said.
The store offers items such as clothing, books, household items like pots and pans and assorted accessories. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that over 17 million tons of textile waste will end up in landfills, and however small the contribution to recycling clothing the Free Store gives, the Office of Sustainability says it makes a difference.
Students like junior volunteer Sam Cirenza have already used the opportunity of the permanent location to find a comfortable and welcoming place to volunteer.
“I need volunteer hours for my sustainability class, so I saw this as a great opportunity to see a new organization on campus,” Cirenza said.
Harmon said the permanent store has been the result of years of planning.
“We just opened last Monday, February 28th, so our permanent location has been a long time in the making,” Harmon said.
The building was acquired by the Office of Sustainability almost one year ago, and volunteers are excited to finally give the store a permanent home. The previous stores would operate through various pop-up stores throughout the year.
“What we would do is gather a bunch of donations, transport it all to campus for a day and bring it all to our warehouse where we store everything,” Harmon said.
Now with a stable location, Cirenza said more students will be able to access and volunteer at the store.
“I had not heard of the Free Store until yesterday actually, and I signed up, but now that I see it, it's a really cool place and a great opportunity for students to pick up some free stuff,” Cirenza said.
The Free Store has been a help to many students on campus who struggle to make finances work due to the expensive costs of being a student.
“I think for a lot of college students there is always that looming financial question, where we have to pay to go to school, but also just pay to live,” Harmon said.
With over 80 percent of UT’s students on some form of scholarship or financial aid, volunteers say affordable clothing and household item options are vital for the comfort and success of the student body.
The stress of finances can often overwhelm many students, but the Free Store aims to create a safe space for students to ease some of that stress without judgment.
“The Free Store offers an opportunity for any student to come and get what they need without having to pay and without having any questions asked,” Harmon said.
To make a donation to the Free Store, donate during the weekdays at the permanent location at 915 22nd Street, or on the weekends at 2121 Stephenson Drive at dock 26. The Free Store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m.