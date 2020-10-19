Many people experience food insecurity, and this crisis may have been exacerbated by the fallout effects of COVID-19. However, this pandemic has not stopped some Vols in providing food for those in need.
Mikayla Prince, senior studying sociology with an environmental issues concentration and with minors in leadership studies and international agriculture and natural resources, is the UT chapter president of the Student Basic Needs Coalition (SBNC).
“I believe reducing food waste is our best option for reducing food insecurity and the negative environmental consequences of the food system. I hope that my work here at UTK can serve as a beacon for other Vols who come after me and for the greater east Tennessee region,” Prince said.
SBNC has been pursuing the need of an on-campus pantry, not only at UTK but at all four-year universities in Tennessee, for about a year now.
“SBNC wrote a bill for TISL which demanded a campus pantry at all four-year higher ed. institutions, open 20 hours per week, reporting on food insecurity statistics and SNAP education for all students who may be eligible,” Prince said.
“At the time, UTK did not have a campus food pantry. It was SBNC’s main goal to gather support and catalyze the establishment of a campus food pantry.”
During the spring and summer of 2020, Prince spent time researching campus food pantries and urged the Dean of Students to guarantee the opening of a food pantry at the campus. Ideally, this pantry would be called the Big Orange Pantry (BOP).
After maintaining contact with the Dean of Students, Prince had an original opening date for the BOP to be held in September. Then, the date moved to late October. However, no final set date for opening has been made for BOP.
COVID-19 seems to prevent a final date for opening the BOP, but this hasn’t stopped Prince nor SNBC, though. If anything, the pandemic has shed light on more reasons why UT needs a permanent food pantry.
By the end of this semester, they will have held two pop-up pantries as not only a means of providing resources to Vols, but as a means of protest in order to gain an official and sustained on-campus pantry.
“These events are in protest to the Big Orange Pantry not being open to students, faculty and staff. Our protest is doing the work that should be done by the Dean of Students. We do not want to continue these events, but instead are advocating for the official and sustained opening of the Big Orange Pantry,” Prince said.
The first pop-up was held in September. It was planned in only one week and 27 meals were distributed to students. These meals came from food boxes recovered from the skyboxes in Neyland Stadium.
“Once I knew the BOP would not open in September, I started thinking of how to raise public pressure for the BOP to open while meeting the immediate needs of the Vol community. The BOP had been operating without any popular knowledge or advertising. Therefore, I thought it would be best to make a statement by handing out free food to UTK students and advertising for the BOP,” Prince said.
82 boxes of food were recovered, which amounted to a total of 877 pounds of recovered food.
The Office of Sustainability at UT provided reusable food containers for SBNC to package the food for the pop-up. Meals consisted of mashed potatoes, asparagus and a veggie patty or hot dog.
The food would have been wasted if the Food Recovery Network (FRN) at UT had not recovered the food and provided it for this cause.
FRN is a campus organization which diverts food waste and fights hunger by recovering food surpluses from campuses and surrounding communities which they donate to people in need. The pop-up pantry has been taken over by FRN.
The Food Recover Network has taken over the second pop-up pantry scheduled for Oct. 17 and will take over the remainder of pop-ups, according to Prince.
Michael Kennedy, senior studying biomedical engineering, is the current FRN president.
“The FRN contributes the most food donations during the fall, which is due to the home football games. For each game, we donate anywhere from 800 to 1,500 pounds of food. It all depends on how much food is made and how much isn’t served,” Kennedy said.
“Moving forward as an organization, we are looking forward to seeking more recovery opportunities, such as dining hall recoveries, so we have a consistent flow of food getting moved to the correct places.”
Food recovery seems to be an important subject for Kennedy, and it appears to be very dear to him.
“In my life I know my purpose is to change and save lives. Being a part of this organization allows me to do so directly and it makes me incredibly happy each and every time we have the opportunity to recover food,” Kennedy said.
With food insecurity a continual threat to many, COVID-19 has not helped circumstances for those in need of a sustainable food source.
However, many organizations across UT’s campus have worked and are actively working together to create a sustainable and permanent space to address food insecurity for the Vols on Knoxville’s campus.
Remember: Vols help Vols.