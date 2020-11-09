According to an article released Nov. 9, UT has identified a new cluster of COVID-19 cases. The cluster was due to an off-campus party on Halloween.
Owen Driskill, UT spokesperson, explained that five people at the Halloween party have tested positive for the coronavirus and four people have been considered close contacts.
The party occurred on the 1700 block of Lake Ave. on Oct. 31, and Driskill said that the party consisted of a small group of people.
Driskill commended the students who tested positive and were considered close contacts for cooperating with university COVID-19 procedures, saying that coming forward was the right thing to do and was “critical for (UT) to get in front of the situation.”
The cluster found at this gathering is the eleventh cluster found at the university since the start of the semester. On Nov. 8, the active COVID-19 positive case numbers were at 73 and there were 352 people in isolation.
The most recent cluster found before the Halloween gathering was on Oct. 10 from a series of planning meetings held by the Army ROTC program, which resulted in two positive cases and 27 close contacts.