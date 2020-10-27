On Monday, Oct. 26, UT hosted critically acclaimed author, illustrator and editor, Emily Nemens, to talk about her newest book “The Cactus League,” which debuted this year back in February, as well as her own personalized creative writing process.
“The Cactus League'' is a fiction about the baseball industry and all of the lives that are affected by it. The book’s main character is Jason Goodyear who is the “star outfielder” dealing with the perils of celebrity and addiction, all while trying to remain at the top.
Then, tangentially, the novel follows Michael Taylor, a batting coach trying to stay relevant; Tamara Rowland, a resourceful spring-training paramour, looking for one last catch; Herb Allison, a legendary sports agent grappling with his decline, and many other dynamic characters that explore the idea of what baseball is like in a modern perspective.
As for the event, it was hosted by Michael Knight, UT’s director of the creative writing program, and Lance Dyzak, a PhD student with a concentration in creative fiction. Both hosts started off with a warm introduction to Nemens and her work before getting into the bulk of what the event had in store.
“Thank you to everyone joining us here tonight; it’s my absolute pleasure to introduce writer, editor and illustrator Emily Nemens,” Dyzak said. “Nemens’ short fictions appear in journals such as ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Esquire,’ ‘n+1,’ the ‘Iowa Review,’ ‘Hobart’ and the ‘Gettysburg Review.’”
“The novel offers a peek behind the curtain of what I’ll call the ‘baseball industrial complex’ and the lives of the people it touches — even tangentially,” Dyzak said. “All the while, the beautifully rendered Arizona desert plays silent witness to these stories and quite a few others. A subtle reminder that human life, for all its drama, is still fleeting.”
After this, the event got into full swing with Nemens starting off by explaining some of her characters and inspiration behind the book. Nemens then took some time to read out sections from the first couple of chapters from her book, explaining in detail the origins of the book, as well as the overarching themes of celebrity and nostalgia in baseball that it addresses.
“It’s this idea, this obsession, with a moment when baseball was prime and so much more central to American culture and American identity,” said Nemens. “It is a criticism of nostalgia. … In sports there’s this insistence on youth even when that’s not something you can capture. You have it and then it’s gone.”
After this, Dyzak and Nemens talked in a Q&A-type discussion where Dyzak took questions from the audience and then directed them towards Nemens. These questions covered a wide variety of topics from Nemens’ career as a writer, illustrator and editor to style-type questions about her methods of creative writing.
The first question touched on how baseball has historically been very resistant to change, although it does eventually change. Nemens then responded to how “The Cactus League” talks about the changes being made in the industry and how it’s affecting everyone around it.
“It is resistant, and I think that I like that stubbornness,” Nemens said. “I think that a lot of what I wanted to do when writing a baseball book was to target the expectations of it. … So often baseball narratives are about the hero, the World Series, the bottom of the ninth, et cetera. So I wanted to flip that upside down and think about a moment in the season where the games don’t count.”
Then, another question from an audience member was about how Nemens goes through her process of creating well-rounded characters that have plausible backgrounds and development throughout the story.
“Each chapter needs to have its own arc and its own protagonist,” Nemens said. “For my book there needed to be different characters, different points of view and different imperatives. So I cared about all of my characters in terms of making sure there was no ‘Mary Sue.’ That progress came with tons and tons of revisions and consideration.”
“So, it’s about taking these expectations of what these characters might be like, and saying ‘that’s great,’” Nemens said. “You acknowledge this tradition, but then you make them a more complicated person.”
When Nemens is not writing award-winning novels, she is also the seventh editor for the “Paris Review.” Lastly, Nemens talked about some of the highlights of her career as an editor for national literary review places such as the “Southern Review” and the “Paris Review.”
“My favorite thing about being an editor is looking for the next story that I fall in love with,” Nemens said. “Every so often you open up that manila envelope and there’s a great story there. So, that moment of discovery where you really connect with a story right away and it just carries you along, that’s just such a thrilling moment. I like to dig in and make a story that I like better.”
More information on Nemens can be found online at her website.