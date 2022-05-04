Graduation can be an uncertain, frightening time for many college students. This fact holds especially true when your graduation is in the middle of a global pandemic such as COVID-19.
UT’s class of 2021 did not let the pandemic ruin its chances to succeed, however. Lailah Blackwell, a former supply chain management and finance student, is one of many examples of the success stories that have come out of UT.
During her time at UT, Blackwell served in a variety of roles such as photographer at The Daily Beacon, volunteer at UT’s FISH Pantry and a member of the Diverse Organization of Business Students, National Association of Black Accountants, Alpha Kappa Alpha and UT LEAD.
Her exceeding level of commitment shown at UT did not falter post-graduation. Now, she is working at Geodis Logistics as a member of the company’s Leadership Development Program on an engineering track, and she is a supervisor over a warehouse account, Black Rifle Coffee Company.
This role consists of four rotations between Contract Logistics departmental duties over a six month period. After six months, Blackwell will hold a singular, permanent position at Geodis Logistics.
Aside from her basic duties as an employee, she is currently assisting in chartering an employee resource group for the company, pursuing a license in nutrition and being certified in project management. Also, she plans to return to school for her Master of Business Administration after completing her current program.
Blackwell accredited many of her opportunities and skills to her time spent at UT.
“My time at UT helped me prepare by giving me the drive to become a leader through my various classes and involvement in organizations. The UT business program has really helped me excel within my current role due to various supply chain related classes being some of the best in the nation. With my education through UT I don’t see excelling professionally or achieving any goals impossible, especially with the network UT has,” Blackwell said.
However, Blackwell feels that UT did not properly prepare her for the downsides of working in a corporate environment, such as how to deal with being unhappy in a given role or how to work well with leaders that she doesn’t agree with.
Similarly to many college students, Blackwell did not learn her true passion in nutrition and physical therapy until later in her college career. Although she has already graduated, she is hopeful that her business degree will aid her in pursuing her dreams.
Blackwell explained that although college is a great opportunity, it is not the endpoint of passion and exploration of self.
“Post-grad life is exciting and in a sense can feel like college with you finding yourself and your interest … I am thankful for my business education which I know will help me become a nutritionist and (physical therapist). Overall, life after college has been great and it is all about what you make of it, so make it the best,” Blackwell said.
Zachary Duncan, former classics student, achieved success in a very different way. During his time at UT, he was not involved in extracurriculars, but he was heavily motivated within the classics major, which studies the ancient Greek and Roman worlds.
Duncan explained his experiences at UT and how they have shaped his current path.
“I didn’t want my time at Tennessee to be stressful by joining a bunch of extracurriculars that I didn’t need. I already had enough on my plate with my classes, and I wanted to focus on that … I really wanted to be a professor, and I didn’t really feel like I needed to join anything to learn that about myself,” Duncan said.
Duncan appreciates the time that he spent in college and he feels as though it allowed for his personal growth before entering a career. He is inspired by the professors that taught him at UT, and he hopes to return to UT to teach after receiving his Doctorate.
Duncan described his motivation to become a classics professor.
“There are so many individuals who have inspired me because of just how great the work they have done is. I really want to be a contributor to this field and I want to spread this passion that I have to others,” Duncan said.
Instead of becoming involved in campus, he pursued his passion for writing, and he is currently taking a gap year to work on getting his essays published. He plans to return to graduate school in spring 2022 to continue his study of classics with a concentration in Greek literature.
No matter how they are working to reach their goals, or what their individual dreams may be, the class of 2021 believes themselves to be well-equipped to achieve anything thanks to their college experiences at UT.