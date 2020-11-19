A UT News article detailed information that as of 9:30 a.m. the morning of Nov. 19, Chancellor Plowman has been found to be a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Plowman has not been said to have any symptoms, and upon hearing that she was a close contact, was immediately tested for COVID-19 and has already returned home to quarantine for the required 14 days.
Although she will be in quarantine, Plowman will still fulfill her Chancellor duties by leading the university from home via Zoom.
Due to her being in quarantine, Provost John Zomchick, along with other academic officials, will conduct the various commencement ceremonies set to take place this weekend.