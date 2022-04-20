On April 3, Brenda Lewis Peel, the first Black undergraduate to receive a degree from the University of Tennessee, passed away. She was 80 years old.
Peel, an East Knoxville native, touched the lives of many and pioneered the way for all Black collegiate students in the state of Tennessee.
“The courage that Brenda Peel showed as a student at the University of Tennessee and her commitment to moving our community and our society forward continues to inspire me,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “Ms. Peel is the utmost example of what it means to be a Volunteer and it was an incredible gift to get to know her and her family.”
Peel was inspired to transfer to UT from Pennsylvania’s Westminster College in 1961 after hearing a commencement address Martin Luther King Jr. delivered at Knoxville College. She wanted to return home and be with her family during a pivotal point in history: the American Civil Rights Movement.
That same year, UT admitted its first Black undergraduate student, Theotis Robinson Jr., after he and his family sternly advocated for the admittance of Black students to the university. Peel soon followed, being admitted in September of 1961.
Throughout her time as a student, Peel frequently involved herself with the Civil Rights Movement in Knoxville, marching with Students for Equal Treatment and advocating for racial justice. She juggled the responsibilities of being a student, an activist and a mother to her newborn son, Joey Michael Peel.
“I will always remember her southern charm and her grace in all situations, and it’s the model for how I try and live my life, and how I try and raise my child, and how I want to be a member of my family — to carry my mother’s being, her essence, forward, in some hope that I can be a fraction of what she is,” J. Peel said at a celebration of his mother’s life on April 12.
In the spring of 1964, Brenda graduated with a degree in psychology, making university history.
“She did that and we are proud of her for it. She has made the history books because of it,” Peel’s nephew William B. Lewis said at Peel’s celebration of life ceremony. “I’m wearing orange today, because she was the first Black in orange.”
Immediately following graduation, Peel worked as a language arts teacher at the local Beardsley Junior High School in Knoxville. Her passion and love for students was clear, and she soon after decided to pursue a graduate degree in counseling from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
After graduating with her masters degree, Peel worked for 27 years as a counselor to middle and high schoolers in the Atlanta area. She retired from education in 2002.
“Her story didn’t stop with the boundaries she broke at UT because her impact continued to live on through students she worked with and the lives she touched throughout her teaching and counseling career,” Chancellor Plowman said.
In 1994, UT recognized Brenda’s dedication to education and innovation, inducting her into the inaugural African American Hall of Fame. In 2021, the central galleria on the second floor of John C. Hodges Library was dedicated in her name, with a placard immortalizing her place in university history.
Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for Diversity and Engagement, contacted Ms. Peel to inform her of the dedication.
“I was the one who called her to let her know that we'd be naming the galleria after her, and it was such a special moment,” Small said in a statement to the Daily Beacon.
“Her passing is absolutely unfortunate, and … one of the things that we say, is we're happy to give people their flowers while they can see ‘em ... And so I am happy that the university was able to honor and celebrate her in that way with the naming of the galleria … and to show her that her university appreciated what she did to help move us along and the impactful role that she played in helping lay the foundation for thousands of other students to follow behind her.”
Though Peel will be remembered by many for her achievements and determination, many more still remember her kindness, her love and her warmth.
Speaking at her mother’s celebration of life, Dana Peel Dudley reminisced on the legacy Peel left behind.
“What I know is this: the minute she met you, you meant something to her. My mom taught me so many things … she taught us to persevere, to treat others how we wish to be treated, and that we’re obligated to help others reach their goals as well. Even with her big achievements by being a pioneer, paving the way for others, being the first Black graduate of UT, the thing that comes up so often for me is the way she loved all of us.”
In lieu of flowers or other gifts of sympathy, Peel’s family are requesting donations to the UTK Black Alumni Association in hopes that even in death, Peel will continue to support and inspire the lives of Black students and alumni.