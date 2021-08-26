We’re only one week into the semester, but some classes already feel a little overwhelming. It’s important to remember to make time for yourself and breathe, and what a better place to stop and breathe than one of the numerous greenways in Knoxville. With over 100 miles of greenways in the Knox area, there is a trail for every mood and manner of exercise.
Neyland Greenway - Downtown
Closest to UT, the Neyland Greenway wraps around the edge of campus and borders the Tennessee River. The trail runs for 3 miles and is within walking distance for non-commuters. The trail is marked as easy, making this a great way to get in a short walk, run or bike ride.
Sue Clancy Greenway - North Knox
Contained within the Adair Park and laid out as a series of loops, this trail sits around 1.2 miles. You can sit in the gazebo and enjoy nature or relax and watch the ducks in the pond. In terms of difficulty, this greenway is fairly easy, with public bathrooms and parking — perfect for a picnic or outdoor study session.
Will Skelton Greenway - South Knox
Running through the Ijams Nature Center and ending in the Wildlife Management Area, the Will Skelton Greenway is described as easy with some steep slopes. This trail is on the longer end, measuring at about 3.57 miles. While there aren’t bathrooms or parking spaces directly connected to the greenway, there are facilities available for use in the Ijams Nature Center.
Botanical Gardens Greenway - East Knox
The Botanical Gardens Greenway takes you through the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum. This is the shortest trail in the list, at just 0.9 miles. However, if plants and flowers are what you’re looking for, this is the trail for you. There are also bathrooms available in the visitor center during their hours of operation, as well easy-access parking.
Sequoyah Greenway - West Knox
Whether you’re in the mood to exercise, people watch or go kayaking, the Sequoyah Greenway has got it all. This trail runs through the Sequoyah park and is the perfect place to relax and take in the Knoxville scenery. At 2.7 miles, this greenway is marked as easy. Bathrooms and parking are available.
Knoxville's Urban Wilderness South Loop Trail System
For the days you’re feeling adventurous and an easy trail just isn’t enough, the Urban Wilderness South Loop Trail System is your answer. Varying from easy to difficult and spanning over 50 miles, this trail system encompasses multiple greenways throughout Knoxville, including the Will Skelton Greenway, the Ijams Nature Center Trail and more. Just remember, pack proper equipment and safety first.
For more information on any of the listed greenways or additional trails in Knoxville -- like directions or hours of operation -- visit the City of Knoxville website. There are also Google Trekker Street Views available online for most of the listed greenways.