Camp Koinonia is an outdoor education program that was developed in 1977 at Virginia Tech. The purpose of this camp is to offer around 130 individuals ages 7-21 who have multiple disabilities a chance to participate in outdoor activities.
For those wondering where the camp got its name, Koinonia — pronounced “kwan-a-nee-yah” — comes from Greek and means “fellowship” and “caring community.” The individuals involved with the camp try to ensure that the organization lives up to this name by providing their support.
The staff within this program are a variety of college students that focus in special education, child and family studies, therapeutic recreation and psychology. They attend a 14-week course to learn how to work with children with disabilities before they conduct the week long camp.
The goal of this training is to provide a meaningful learning opportunity for university students that will help them long after graduation.
Activities that are offered to participants include horseback riding, canoeing, arts and crafts, sports and games, a low ropes course, music and movement and many other opportunities. Some of the special events include campfires, game nights and a movie night.
Each activity provided is developed and implemented by around 2-3 UT students. Additionally, these students raise funds that provide them with enough money and materials to put on their activity.
Camp Koinonia also offers scholarships for students who need financial help. The foundation and camp relies on the generosity of donors to sustain the program. Contributions support scholarships for leaders and campers and supportive services for planning and programs.
Angela Wozencroft, associate professor of therapeutic recreation and Camp Koinonia program director, spoke on the importance of donations for participants of this program.
“The support we receive from donors goes toward funding scholarships for campers whose families cannot afford the cost of attending camp. They help to ensure that no child is turned away due to inability to pay,” Wozencroft said.
A foundation for the camp was created in 2001 to promote and support Camp Koinonia and other weekend camps offered by the university through the Therapeutic Recreation Program.
The mission of The Camp Koinonia Foundation is to provide individuals with disabilities programs that provide the opportunity to enrich their lives and achieve lifelong learning.
The executive director of the foundation, Jacqui Pearl, has had a lifelong experience with Camp Koinonia. She is a graduate of UT with much experience due to her positions on multiple boards for different non-profits in East Tennessee, where she gained helpful knowledge about the management and oversight of nonprofit organizations.
Pearl’s family had been involved for years before she was offered the position. Her father, former UT men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, was a major advocate for the program. She is appreciative to be able to follow her father’s footsteps and continue to help an organization that means a lot to her family.
Pearl shared what parts of the program interested her.
“I always marveled at the fact that UT students were the ones facilitating the program. What a unique experience for them to be a part of a service-learning program that positively affected so many people,” Pearl said.
Additionally, Pearl spoke on her favorite aspect of the program.
“To see the joy on our camper’s faces when they arrive is just something that sticks with you. To see the joy on our counselors' faces while they’re working with their campers is likely the reason why this program has been around for so long,” Pearl said.
To learn more about Camp Koinonia and donate to the cause, visit the organization’s website.