The Knoxville Museum of Art (KMA) welcomes artist Mary Laube for today's guest lecture celebrating contemporary Asian and Asian-American art. Laube is an assistant professor of art at the University of Tennessee, as well as a successful artist, whose exhibitions have been shown all over the world.
“I want to use this opportunity to not only talk about the inner workings of my paintings but also how this connects to my identity and experiences as an Asian-American,” Laube said.
Laube spoke to an audience of around 70 people, who had heard about the event in various ways. Regis Borsari, an attendee, and former stained glass artist, spoke about how she learned of the event.
“I heard about it when I attended a committee meeting for the KMA, but everything is on their website, I check it often,” Borsari said.
Originally adopted from South Korea and raised in Chicago, Laube spoke about how she uses her heritage as a source of inspiration for much of her work.
“My work explores the dynamic between my own individual identity and also these broader collective formations of culture,” Laube said.
After traveling to South Korea just prior to the pandemic, she was able to experience the art native to the country, and use it as an influence for her own art. Laube also spoke about how she uses art as a form of expression.
“A colleague of mine recently asked if I thought of myself as a storyteller, at first I would say that I am not, however after further consideration I concluded that my paintings undoubtedly work as impetus for storytelling,” Laube said.
Laube’s paintings depict precise lines, bold colors and sharp edges, created by using acrylic paint as well as masking.
During the lecture, a vast array of her art was displayed, with the eldest being from 2008. Art has been a part of her life for many years, as she shared memories of painting in her youth.
“The Art Institute of Chicago is a museum that I grew up with, some of my earliest memories are taking art classes which involved going into the museum and creating drawings,” Laube said.
Laube taught that outside perception of art and its various interpretations that people might have is a part of what makes art so beautiful. At the end of her lecture, she revealed that how other people receive her art is not a worry of hers. She does this in order to give people their own opportunity and freedom to read it how they wish.
“I don't try to dictate or think about how others will interpret my work,” Laube said.
The event was well-received by audience members, and Borsari spoke about feeling excited to visit Laube’s art again.
“I thought it was very well done and it really did give a much better understanding of the art display, I'm gonna go back,” Borsari said.