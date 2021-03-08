On March 1, Provost John Zomchick announced before the Faculty Senate that he was raising annual minimum salaries for non-tenure-track faculty to $40,000 for those without terminal degrees and $45,000 for those with terminal degrees, a change that benefits recently hired lecturers as well as all future hires.
At the same Senate session, faculty senators voted in favor of a resolution to push administration to provide hazard pay for frontline workers on campus, including dorm custodians.
While these small victories reflected years of work on the part of United Campus Workers, the higher education union on campus, lecturers who work with the organization say that the changes are not sufficient to meet the problems faced by underpaid workers.
Of particular concern for many lecturers is the problem of so-called salary compression, the phenomenon of long-time faculty members making the same salary as new hires or even a lower salary than new hires. Raises to the minimum salary for recently hired or newly hired lecturers like the one announced last week by Provost Zomchick often exacerbate this problem rather than fixing it.
Wendy Braun, a senior lecturer in the department of English, said that she had a mixed reaction to the news about the raise. She was happy for the 112 lecturers who benefitted from the raise, but was upset that it did not benefit longer-serving lecturers like her.
“It was a bittersweet moment,” Braun said. “I was thrilled because I had advocated for raising the starting salary in order to attract more diverse faculty. However, it was tough to see that now I would be making the same amount as new hires, even though I have been at UTK for eight years and earned a promotion a couple of years ago.”
As one of the few lecturers of color at UT, Braun is especially concerned about the ways in which salary compression disproportionately affects faculty of color and keeps UT from diversifying its faculty.
“Wage compression is not a colorblind issue,” Braun said. “People of color are disproportionately affected by issues like debt, compression and budget cuts. Wage compression leads to a sharp decline in morale, but it is especially damaging for faculty of color who are already struggling financially while working for an institution that can be unwelcoming to diversity.”
UCW organizers believe that raising salaries for all non-tenure-track faculty would not only increase the dignity of the work involved in teaching the majority of courses at UT, but would lessen everyday financial stress for lecturers, many of whom hold student debt from receiving multiple graduate degrees.
Braun said that a raise would mean she would no longer be forced to work several jobs.
“A pay increase would not only improve morale but also allow me the economic security to work one job,” Braun said. “In very real terms, I would be able to save for a house, build stronger savings and fund a stronger retirement plan. A pay increase would allow me to plant roots and become a member of the UTK and Knoxville community in a way that working two jobs doesn't permit.”
Chana Solomon-Scwartz, lecturer of political science and co-chair of the UCW Lecturer Organizing Committee, said she was “thrilled” at the news of the pay increase and the hazard pay resolution, but that more work must be done to harness the energy of non-tenure-track activism towards addressing salary compression and job security.
Solomon-Scwartz’s committee has been instrumental in launching a new campaign to call for two-year contracts and a minimum salary of $60,000 for all lecturers.
In her experience, the most convincing argument for administrators in favor of these changes is the link between increased pay and increased job performance, which then leads to increased educational standards at the university level.
“I think the most persuasive line of argumentation has been the language that this is good for all stakeholders in UT, that this type of pay increase in other measures that we’re calling for, such as increased job security, enhances our ability to do our jobs well,” Solomon-Scwartz said. “The persuasive line for the administrators … is the connection that they see between compensation for jobs done and quality of work.”
Another area of concern for lecturers in the wake of these announcements has been the question of whether or not the Faculty Senate’s resolution in favor of COVID-19 hazard pay for frontline campus workers will translate into action from the university.
Mia Romano, lecturer of Spanish and vice president of UCW at UT, was one of the lecturers in the Faculty Senate who wrote and presented the resolution calling for hazard pay. She says that the resolution was a critical show of support from faculty to frontline staff members, particularly dorm custodians, who have been rallying for hazard pay since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We used language to include other campus workers rather than only focus on dorm custodians, but those in the dorms are especially concerned with their working conditions, having to clean rooms where sick students are, that the dorm students aren’t masking in the areas they clean,” Romano said. “The resolution is just one step to put more pressure on the Administration as well as show those fighting for hazard pay that others are in support of that happening as well.”
Romano said that the new changes are encouraging even if they are incomplete steps towards a larger goal. The announcement is at least a signal that the administration is hearing the concerns of lecturers and is willing to do something about them.
“A lot of folks were afraid to ask for raises or longer appointment letters, but if you do not ask for anything, then nothing can change for your working conditions,” Romano said. “We organized and a lot of lecturers became active, talking about salary, and we made asks.”
Professor Anne Langendorfer, president of UCW at UT and lecturer of English, spoke about the status of providing hazard pay for UT campus workers following the faculty senate vote as workers await action.
“It is not clear to me whether or not action will be taken,” Langendorfer said.
Langendorfer was especially concerned about the profound bodily risk that campus workers have experienced during the pandemic, especially dorm custodians, whose daily tasks include cleaning common areas where germs can easily be spread. Throughout the pandemic, these workers have not gotten compensated with hazard pay.
While the faculty senate voted in favor of hazard pay, the Chancellor and the Provost are responsible for taking action on that vote.
“My real question is for the Provost and the Chancellor: Will you give hazard pay to those that are putting their bodies at risk?” Langendorfer said.
As the pandemic continues, the complications of working during this time have only increased, and Langendorfer expressed the necessity of hazard pay in supporting campus workers who have struggled for any reason during COVID-19.
“We’re still human beings. … It became complicated in ways we couldn’t have predicted,” Langendorfer said.
Although this faculty senate vote is not the most major goal of UCW, it is a step in the right direction, and Langendorfer shared feelings of cautious optimism in hoping that action will be taken, but still awaiting that next step.
“I’m optimistic that the university will have recognized the great work of those who have to be on campus,” Langendorfer said.