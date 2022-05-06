Wear some sunscreen and your festive attire because the second annual LGBTQ SoKno Pride Festival will occur on June 11 all along Sevier Avenue.
Formerly known as Southside Pride, the non-profit SoKno Pride is an open street festival that will take place on Sevier Avenue from Honeybee Coffee down to Printshop Beer Co., with every store in-between participating.
The all-day festival will feature events, vendors and performances scheduled throughout the day. Co-founders Jimi Miller and Lily Lovingood talked about some of these events.
“In the morning time, we have the Pride Fun Run, which is going on from 8-9 a.m.,” Miller said. “Queer yoga with Amberly, and that will be in Suttree Landing Park, and she’s amazing. And then … there’s a kayak event going on in the park that day, so we’re working with them to do a clean-up of the river. Vendors from noon till 4 p.m., and then we’re going to have performances … from noon until midnight or 1 a.m.”
The day will conclude with a disco at Honeybee Coffee. There will also be a silent disco the night of June 10 at Hi-Wire Brewing, as well as a clean-up day on June 12 in collaboration with Alliance Brewing. Along with this, they are working on a website that will contain information about schedules, performances and maps of the festival.
There are two new aspects to this year’s festival. The first is a family area hosted in partnership with Little River Montessori School.
“This year we’re focusing on having a space for children and families, a space that’s not right in the action of drinking,” Miller said. “So we’re working with Little River Montessori school, who is nature-based education, so our whole children’s section will be nature-based with a lot of hands-on activities but also educational within the umbrella of the LGBTQ community.”
The second aspect is an increased focus on parking, with a shuttle running all day between Locust Street Garage and South Knoxville. Miller said that this was an area that deterred some people from attending last year with a lack of available parking, so they’re working on correcting that this year.
“This year, we have a shuttle that’s going to be running up and down the block this year, so if you don’t want to walk you don’t have to or if you can’t walk, we have a shuttle service that is accessible to everyone,” Miller said. “I talked to a few people and they were like, ‘Parking was a no go, so we bounced.’ This year, we’ve worked on parking, but we do still encourage people to carpool, ride your bike and walk if you can.”
As for the vendors, they will set up all along the street selling a variety of items like art, sequenced capes and baked goods, among other items. There are currently over 60 vendors signed up for SoKno Pride. Miller talked about the vendors from last year and what they did to help them get set up.
“Last year, we were able to offer really low to no vending fees, or a program where people could donate more so that we could cover the cost of other vendors,” Miller said. “And what was really cool last year, we had really young, like 15, 16, 17-year-olds coming to sell their artwork and sell whatever they work on, so it was pretty cool to have them reach out and say, ‘This was our first event and it went so smoothly, like we can’t wait to do it again this year.’”
“We’re hoping that we can do that again this year. Those vendors who are established and make a decent amount of money on this event, hopefully, they’ll be able to cover the cost for some of those younger ones,” Miller said.
They will also be donating proceeds from the festival to three organizations. Those three are The Bottom, Appalachian OUTreach and Bryant’s Bridge.
Last year, they split up the money they raised between six organizations. They narrowed it down to three this year to better benefit them while hoping that they can donate even more this year. Their goal is to donate $5,000 to each organization while generally drawing more attention to them.
Lovingood talked about this and the reason for narrowing the organizations down.
“Last year, we were able to divvy things up, but I think with having a large number of groups, it took away from the amount of impact we were able to make,” Lovingood said. “I definitely want to see more money put in those people’s hands, because when they have the money in their hands, they’re able to enact the change that they want to see and that the people that are going to be showing up want to see.”
Ultimately, they want SoKno Pride to be accessible for all and a little different from other pride festivals and provide visibility, without taking away from the work that other organizations do.
“Knox Pride does a great job of that as well, we’re not trying to detract from anything that they do by creating this, it’s just more on providing a more focused view on the snapshot of the South Knoxville community,” Lovingood said.
“And we also wanted to pull away from traditional pride and bring it back to almost a block party feel, to where you can walk down and you know dozens of people as you walk down the street and mingle with people along the way,” Miller said. “That was something we didn’t plan for last year, but that’s how it turned out and I think people really appreciated that vibe that it was able to provide.”
Miller and Lovingood started SoKno Pride last year, where it was initially called Southside Pride. It began as a brunch idea, but it quickly grew into a full-blown festival because of the community surrounding South Knoxville.
“The real reason it got started last year was mostly because there have not been many events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I know that Knox Pride, I think they had to back their celebration to October,” Miller said. “So there was nothing going on last June, and Lily and I both worked at the same restaurant on Sevier Avenue and we were like, ‘It’d be cool to do just like a brunch.’ So we were talking about bringing in some queens and doing like a drag, pride brunch, and it kind of expanded from that and other businesses along the block.”
They only had a month to plan the event, but they viewed it as a necessary element to engage with South Knoxville’s LGBTQ community.
“Really because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think everyone has felt lonely, and that’s something that already exists within the queer community, so I think it was really crucial for this event, for us as a community, to get out and be amongst each other,” Miller said.
Both Miller and Lovingood are students at the University of Tennessee. At 31, Miller is a non-traditional student about to enter his senior year in urban forestry. Lovingood is about to finish her master’s in environmental sociology. Their roles and identities as students played a part in SoKno Pride’s creation.
“Even though I’m in the environmental sociology concentration, you still have to talk about things like critical race and policing and how different people are situated based on their queer identity,” Lovingood said. “So that was what led us to be like, ‘Okay, if we’re doing this on our own terms, we also want to make sure that it’s going to be following this abolitionist framework.’”
At the end of the day, the first SoKno Pride was successful, despite some of the circumstances surrounding the event.
“It was successful given the amount of time that we had to prepare it, it was way better than either of us expected it to be, and that doesn’t include that it was an absolute downpour halfway through the day and it was hot, but still people came out,” Lovingood said. “Most of the businesses that were participating, whenever we went to talk to them, they said that it was the best day of business that they have had since being on Sevier Avenue.”
They’ve learned since the first festival. Some of the new implementations for this year’s festival include giving themselves more preparation and planning time, designating an area for families and running a shuttle from the Locust Street Garage to Sevier Avenue. They also have worked on providing better access to food, water and restrooms.
They hope that people will come and celebrate this year like they did at last year’s festival, with a reminder to stay safe.
“That’s something that we really, really are trying to put a lot of effort towards is making sure that everyone is safe, and also having a good time, and also making sure that it’s inclusive for a lot of folks,” Lovingood said. “Maybe drinking isn’t their thing, that’s fine. Maybe dancing isn’t their thing, that’s fine. Maybe being out in the sun isn’t their thing, walking a ton isn’t their thing, that’s fine. We want to make sure that there are ways for everyone to enjoy themselves here, even if you don’t fit within the LGBTQ umbrella.”
They encourage everyone to be safe and respectful of others, whether that’s by wearing a mask or avoiding conflict. Overall, they want people to be mindful of others and keep everyone healthy.
As they’ve recently established a new board when they became a non-profit organization, Miller and Lovingood will not be involved with next year’s SoKno Pride. However, Lovingood encourages others, especially students, to get involved.
“I would like to see younger people, and even students at UT, being involved with this,” Lovingood said.
With the second annual SoKno Pride festival coming on June 11, Miller and Lovingood have worked to make this year’s festival better than the last. Learning from it, they’ve made changes to accommodate different needs to make it more accessible to everyone. They hope that people in the LGBTQ, South Knoxville and larger Knoxville communities will come out and show their support.
“Spread the word! Turn up! Come have fun,” Miller said.
“Wear sunscreen,” Lovingood said. “Maybe bring a little sunhat.”
“Yeah, don’t be afraid to look like your grandma at the beach,” Miller said.
“Just make it look festive,” Lovingood said.