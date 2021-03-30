Tuesday, Knox County Animal Control visited a dorm in Magnolia Residence Hall after receiving a report that a student in the dorm was abusing a dog.
Officer Keith Hogue said that Animal Control spoke with the student and evaluated the dog’s condition, and ultimately decided not to remove the animal.
“There was no cruelty that could be proven or anything like that,” Hogue said. “The dog was in good shape.”
Hogue said a representative from the university was present during the visit and that Animal Control will follow up with the situation.
At this time, it is unclear whether or not the dog was removed by the university after Animal Control’s visit.
This is a developing story.