As an extension of a years-long fight for higher salaries, non-tenure track faculty with the United Campus Workers, Tennessee’s higher education union, have launched a new campaign to call for a higher minimum salary and increased job security for lecturers at UT.
On Feb. 18, UCW said in a statement that the new campaign is asking that all full-time faculty earn a minimum salary of $60,000 and that all non-tenure track hires be guaranteed a two-year contract.
Currently, the minimum salary for non-tenure track faculty, most of whom have doctorates in their field, is $40,000, which is less than the average salary of Knox County public school teachers and less than the minimum wage for lecturers at peer institutions like the University of Kentucky or the University of Georgia.
The title of lecturer, long seen as a sub-career in academia, designates those faculty who are hired to teach and who carry the bulk of the teaching load at the university. Lecturers do not share the same pay benefits and job security as their colleagues on a tenure track, who are hired primarily for research.
In fact, before UCW lecturers secured two-year contracts for non-tenured hires through the end of the pandemic, non-tenure track faculty were given one-year contracts until their first promotion, five years into the job. Each year, the uncertainty of whether or not a one-year contract will be renewed places additional stress on non-tenure track faculty.
Before the pandemic, organizers were petitioning for a minimum salary of $50,000, up from the base salary of $40,000 which was raised under then Provost David Manderscheid in 2019. Now, on the other side of the pandemic, lecturers are raising their demands to address the fears of lecturers who have seldom felt more vulnerable.
Mia Romano, lecturer of Spanish and the VP of UT’s chapter of UCW, says that the COVID-19 pandemic made non-tenure track faculty more aware of the precariousness of their relatively low salary and one-year contracts.
“The campaign has now survived going through the pandemic, where we couldn’t keep it the same, it couldn’t stay the same campaign,” Romano said. “We realized we really needed to shift to what people were more concerned about during the pandemic, which shifted from a raise to asking for job security. So that was a big moment in the campaign.”
In an open letter addressed to Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost John Zomchick in June 2020 and signed by 203 lecturers, UCW lecturers made five pandemic-related requests, including increased job security as well as COVID-19 safety measures and inclusion of lecturers in all university task forces.
Romano was able to present the open letter, signed by the majority of lecturers at UT, before the Board of Trustees in June. She says that the context for the letter was the immediate financial concerns of non-tenured faculty, which were exaggerated by the pandemic.
“It was about fear,” Romano said. “A lot of lecturers in that moment were afraid that they were going to get let go, they were afraid that they wouldn’t be able to pay bills, that they wouldn’t have a job. So a lot of our demands circled around that extension of the appointment letters.”
Lecturers are now making heightened demands for a higher base salary of $60,000 and for job security, but in many ways, the spirit of the demands is the same as it has been for years.
Jessica Westerhold, senior lecturer in the Department of Classics and co-facilitator of UCW’s Non-Tenure Track Faculty Organizing Committee, says that the complex web of issues that constitute the committee’s work is ultimately about one thing: the professionalization of lecturers.
The compounding stresses of one-year contracts, chronic underpay and salary compression, which keeps long-serving lecturers from making much more than new hires, results in the position of lecturer feeling like the minimum wage job of academia.
“You can’t get settled, feel like you’re a member of the community and really focus on teaching, because you’re constantly not sure of where you’ll be next year,” Westerhold said.
“Professionalization of lecturers means paying us professional salaries, addressing salary compression so that promotion really does mean promotion and also making sure that we can plan ahead and plan for our future and not be worried if we’ll have a job the next year.”
Westerhold and her colleagues on the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Organizing Committee are hopeful that their campaign will push Chancellor Plowman and Provost Zomchick to turn their verbal commitments to fair pay and job security into decisive action.
“Excellence in teaching is listed first in the mission for UT. So UT is committed on paper to excellence in teaching and research and we’d like to see that reflected in the working conditions for all of the teaching faculty,” Westerhold said.
“If the university invests in us, they will in turn reap the benefits of that investment, because they’re going to have instructional faculty who are energized, feel valued, have the time and the job security to really focus on their craft and deliver the kind of excellence in education that UT has promised to Tennessee.”
In its February statement, UCW cited statistics from the American Association of University Professors showing that between 1975 and 2011, the number of tenure-track positions nationwide grew by 23% while the number of non-tenure-track positions grew by 289%, largely as the result of budget cuts for teaching salaries.
Because of the wider availability of non-tenure positions, Westerhold says that the job of lecturer should no longer be treated like the low-paid liminal stage between graduate school and tenure. For most students seeking a career in academia, a position as a teaching faculty will be their career.
“The reality is, this is the academic career that most people who come out of a graduate program will have if they want to go back into academia to teach, and so recognizing that and making it into a career that’s livable, is … just better for everyone,” Westerhold said.
Chana Solomon-Schwartz, lecturer in the Department of Political Science and co-facilitator of the committee, says that UT has much to gain by raising the minimum wage and ensuring job security for lecturers.
“It’s not a zero-sum game,” Solomon-Schwartz said. “Us having job security is good for us and for our well-being, but that’s important because we’re better educators when we can focus fully on preparing for our classes and meeting with our students and doing our grading and all of the things that come with being an instructor without having to think about, well, what am I going to do the next year, or for some, the next term. It’s about letting us do our work or empowering us really to be able to do our work.”
There is a popular misconception that the position of lecturer is inherently undesirable or that it must simply be a stepping stone to a tenured position. Solomon-Schwartz, who sees herself primarily as an educator, rejects this notion.
“I am here for the teaching and for me, this is an extremely exciting opportunity to come to Tennessee, because I was given a chance to do teaching, which is what I truly love,” Solomon-Schwartz said.
“I think there are many lecturers who love the work, and if we love — we, UT, the world — loves the work that they are doing, then they should be compensated accordingly, such that you’re able to do this not just for a couple years until you get burned out or until you have financial realities that make it impossible to continue, but so our best educators are able to grow in their jobs and do this great work.”
One of the many disadvantages that non-tenured faculty face is the title of “lecturer” itself, which has become almost an academic pejorative. Many lecturers support a proposal by the Office of the Provost to replace the title “lecturer” with another title, such as “professor of teaching.”
Romano says that replacing the name, while it wouldn’t bring a salary raise with it, would nonetheless improve the dignity of lecturers and get rid of confused and exclusionary language.
“Sometimes people don’t even include us in the term ‘faculty.’ It’s faculty and then lecturers, or it’s faculty and non-tenure,” Romano said. “We are faculty, and when a student maybe hears the term ‘lecturer’ or if someone’s applying for a grant and it says you are a ‘lecturer,’ that means different things and it doesn’t necessarily spell out what your job is.”
The demands made by the newly launched UCW campaign are new in degree but not in kind. Lecturers at UT have been fighting to close the gap between tenure-track and non-tenured faculty for years, using fresh demands as a way to increase the pressure on administration.
Like the proverbial shark that must keep swimming in order to stay alive, Romano says that lecturers must continue pushing for the professionalization of their careers if change is going to be possible.
“With the lecturer campaign, we’re looking to continue escalating the ask, the demands to keep putting pressure … it’s not just a one-time thing, it has to continue moving,” Romano said.