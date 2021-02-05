On the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the concerning number of so-called “Zoom bombing” incidents reported since the beginning of the semester led Chancellor Donde Plowman to email all students, faculty and staff addressing the issue.
“We have had several Zoom bombings since the start of the semester, with anonymous individuals interrupting meetings and classes by spewing racist epithets,” Plowman said in the email. “We are working with OIT to investigate the incidents.”
The general reaction to the resurgence in Zoom bombings, a phenomenon that arose early in the pandemic when classes moved online but had since seemed to dissipate, has been a collective sigh. As early as March of last year, the university had already begun investigating incidents of seemingly random racist attacks in online classes.
Nearly 11 months later, instructors and staff members who were hosting the various calls that were disrupted last month see Zoom bombings no longer as a kooky phenomenon to read about but instead as a harrowing personal experience.
Andrew Pulte, a senior lecturer and coordinator in the Department of Plant Sciences, was helping to lead a Plant Propagation class with a few other instructors on Thursday, Jan. 28, when something strange began happening around 20 minutes into class.
“Three people came on, one of them had an explicit, explicitly racist screen name,” Pulte said. “They started to play a recording in the background of a couple different pieces of racist language … but it was over and over and over again. And then they took control of the screen of the class and basically put up disturbing images.”
Citing the ongoing investigations into the incident on the part of Office of Information and Technology (OIT) and the UT Police Department, Pulte did not share the explicit details of what was said or shown once the attackers had taken over each of the 50 or so participants’ screens.
He says that the whole incident lasted for only about three minutes, thanks in large part to students in the class who knew what was going on and handled the situation professionally without making it into a joke.
“One thing I’m really impressed with is the way the students acted in the moment,” Pulte said. “They probably recognized it was a Zoom bombing before the professor. And a couple students spoke up; they said, we’re being Zoom bombed, let’s all just get out of here and come back.”
The meeting was temporarily ended, but then instructors and students came back to finish the lesson. In the hours and days that followed, Pulte says that the Herbert College of Agriculture and the Department of Plant Sciences were vigilant in speaking out against the attack and making sure that students knew about resources such as the Counseling Center and the Office of Multicultural Student Life.
“Myself and my fellow professors communicated directly with all of our students in the class and provided them with all of our student service resources,” Pulte said.
“Honestly, I don’t know, you know, you got a big class, you don’t know all the things that these students could be going through in their lives when something like this happens. It was very explicit, it was very damaging language. You don’t know how that can impact a student.”
In the days following the Zoom bombing, Pulte says that he received daily briefings on the investigations into the incident.
These investigations on the part of OIT and UTPD are likely to find that the perpetrators are not members of the UT community, though several factors make it difficult to trace the sources.
For one thing, the attackers do not use their own names when they enter the Zoom call. Pulte also says that when the attacker shared his or her screen, a tab on the screen was opened to an encrypted email service that UTPD has dealt with before and informed Pulte it was “100% a dead end.”
Prevention of future Zoom bombings therefore falls mainly on the hosts of Zoom calls, who are now encouraged by OIT to use various safety features such as waiting rooms and participant removal, all of which are outlined in the office’s new guidance on Zoom bombings released Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the crop of disruptions were not limited to class meetings, but occurred in virtual UT events open to the public as well.
Amanda Womac, director of communications for the College of Arts and Sciences and president of the UT Science Forum, had already finished welcoming members of the public to the weekly Science Forum on Friday, Jan. 29 and Jeff Becker, professor emeritus of microbiology, had begun his lecture on “The Science Behind the Coronavirus Vaccines” when a technical problem opened the floor for Zoom bombers to take over the call.
“[Dr. Becker] had a little mishap with the PowerPoint, and we paused to try to get through that, a technical glitch, and then the disruption occurred,” Womac said.
“There were a series of vulgarities and as soon as I realized what was actually happening, I spoke over the disruption and told our audience that I was ending the meeting due to this disruption and ended the meeting, and that’s that. Reported to OIT and reported to the UT Police Department.”
The lecture was abruptly ended and had to be rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3. Womac emailed the attendees, many of whom are older members of the Knoxville community, to explain what had happened.
“We take these acts very seriously and have started the process to investigate how this happened,” the emailed statement read. “We are here to offer support for forum participants and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding.”
Due to her quick focus on dealing with the attack, Womac cannot remember exactly if the language that was used by the handful of disrupters was racist in nature or not, but says that it was explicit nonetheless.
“It was extremely vulgar language,” Womac said. “To be quite frank with you, it was one of those situations where once I realized what was going on, I switched to not really listening to the chatter, to the vulgarities, to the language, and realizing what I needed to do.”
The Science Forum, momentarily shaken but not discouraged, is continuing this week in its mission to bring scientific research to the public, though now with the safer webinar format for its calls to prevent future Zoom bombings.
“As a communications person, I have read about these,” Womac said. “This is my first one to actually experience, and hopefully my last.”
More detailed information on the Zoom bombing attacks is expected to be released once OIT and UTPD have finished their investigations.