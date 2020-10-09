From the breeze in the air to the change of the leaves, it has become apparent: fall is upon us. But a new season doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go out and buy new things.
Instead, here are some tips for how to have a fun and sustainable fall. Even better, all of these activities can be done during the time of COVID-19, as they all can take place outside and/or socially distant.
Use every part of your pumpkin: From pies to pumpkin seeds
There are so many uses for pumpkins beyond just the jack-o-lantern. Whether you paint or carve your pumpkins, you can then use the flesh to make pumpkin pie, soup, cookies and more.
Don’t forget to save your seeds either. Put them in the oven with a little olive oil and seasoning and you’ll have the perfect fall snack. And if all else fails, remember to compost your pumpkin, not throw it away.
Upcycle fall decor and decorate with leaves
Don’t waste money buying fall decor, nature (and Goodwill) has you covered. You can collect leaves from the ground and string them together to make a festive garland. If you ever need confetti, just use a hole punch to punch holes out of fallen leaves.
Or, you can fill a glass vase with leaves and acorns for the perfect centerpiece. Check out the thrift stores for decorative pieces you can make festive with some paint.
Go thrifting
Need some new fall threads? Suppress the urge to buy a new flannel and head to the nearest thrift store.
You can even thrift a Halloween costume. Halloween costumes contribute to almost 2,000 tons of plastic waste each year. Instead of ordering your costume from Amazon, thrift it or make it yourself.
Support a local pumpkin patch or apple orchard
There are plenty of pumpkin patches near Knoxville, from Oakes Farm to Kyker Farm in Sevierville. To quench your apple cider craving, head to Buffalo Trail Orchard in Greenville or Fairmount Orchard near Chattanooga.
Purchasing pumpkins and apples from locations like these supports local produce and businesses, which is vital to creating a more sustainable food system.
Go on a hike or camping trip
There’s no better time to get outside and enjoy some fresh, autumn air. Head to the Smokies and watch the leaves change. If you’re on a budget, it’s free to camp in national forests (the closest ones to Knoxville are Foothills Parkway, Cherokee National Forest and Chuck Swan State Forest).
The great thing about enjoying activities and outings instead of purchases is that they are non-extractive. Meaning, if you adhere to the “Leave No Trace” principle, you’ll be having a negligible impact on the environment.
Have a Halloween movie night
There are a ton of great Halloween movies to watch, such as “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters,” “Carrie,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown” and so many more.
For a sustainable snack, buy some popcorn kernels in bulk at Publix, Whole Foods or Three Rivers Market, and make popcorn on the stove or using a hot air popcorn machine.
Make your own candles
Skip the Bath and Body Works trip and try your hand at candle making. Here’s the perfect DIY recipe for beginners.