Halloween is a little over a week away, and shelves are filling with people’s favorite brands of candy. Just like most years during this time, companies design new packaging that embodies many trendy costumes and Halloween characters often seen in movies and TV shows.
Several companies have had to rethink their branding as it relates to Halloween and appealing to shoppers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way most people are maneuvering through life. This also means how many parents will go about trick-or-treating with their children this Halloween season.
The CDC has yet to release a vaccine for the coronavirus, which means there is no control over completely stopping the spread.
This year will be the first year that traditional celebrating of Halloween and going door to door throughout neighborhoods, filling plastic pumpkins with candy from neighbors won’t be a safe option.
Seasonal change has always been an important contributor to candy sales. From Valentine’s Day, to Easter, to Halloween, it is always a key factor. Each season brings about new and innovative ideas as they relate to package designs and shapes, as well as the many new flavors.
Stacy Estep, business writer and publicist, shared her thoughts on why companies should make the necessary steps.
“As Halloween kicks off the busy holiday season, candy companies understand that seasonal sweets have a narrow marketing window before retailers and consumers shift their attention to the next holiday,” Estep said.
“Starting the Halloween season earlier this year has given manufacturers more opportunities to monitor market conditions and adjust the quantities of holiday-themed candies as needed. Companies can take package size into consideration as well, promoting smaller packages if they expect that fewer large parties or trick-or-treat events will take place.”
Reese’s typically brings back their “Franken-Cup,” which is made up of green crème, different from the traditional Reese’s cup. There are also Hershey’s “KISSES” and their vampire-themed kiss that comes with strawberry crème.
Halloween gives many of these brands and their companies the opportunity to see how the consumer responds to a limited-time flavor all while testing out how well something new does.
Seasonal items require a different type of planning and executing, especially when trying to attract the attention of a different crowd. A big household brand, Hershey’s is one of several companies taking steps to keep the attention of buyers even after Halloween.
Tyler Milfeld, Ph.D. business student, and former employee of the Hershey’s company, shares insight into how the company is trying to adapt this year.
“Hershey’s has developed a map to help inform how COVID-19 affects each area. Another example is Mars, who developed an app to exchange candy. Interestingly, one of the Halloween traditions is kids exchanging candy. Mars has tried to bridge that gap by offering a virtual option,” Milfeld said.
“Another strategy is to shift marketing messages. Since trick-or-treating and parties will be more sporadic, companies are marketing different chocolate occasions. Trying to get the consumer to think about the different times or places to consume chocolate is part of the marketing strategy.”
After Oct. 31, the demand for Halloween items comes to a halt, originally leaving companies trying to manage the supply to match the demand.
With this year bringing so much uncertainty, it is only smart that many companies are following in the footsteps of Hershey’s and opting for a fall theme. With this decision, they are hoping for longer shelf life in the end.