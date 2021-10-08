Yellow school buses are typically thought to only be used at K-12 schools. However, this is not the case in Knox County. School buses rented by UT’s Greek organizations can be seen lining the streets of the Fort or Fraternity Park to transport their members to various social events.
From the beginning, Knox County school district has offered private contracts to independent service providers to ensure students have transportation to and from school. There are more than 335 buses and 60 private contractors running buses for the district.
Although buying and maintaining a fleet of buses would be considerably less expensive, taking busing contracts away from contractors’ hands could backfire. These bus contractors are known for having family businesses that generations of people have grown up driving, and generations that have grown up knowing who is going to be running the service of the buses.
After a head-on collision between two school buses that killed two children and an adult seven years ago, Knox County became more strict on bus driver training and safety requirements.
This training program is known as Transportation U and is required in order to become a bus driver for Knox County. Many potential drivers do not make it through this training, thus making private contractors even more of a necessity in order to have enough transportation for students.
A yellow school bus charter in Knoxville is often considered the classic option for renting transportation. Since there are many independent school bus providers, anybody can rent a bus for outings.
One can simply search online for school bus availability in Knox County and a variety of contractors that will charter a bus for a group will appear in the results. These providers offer their buses for any event, from team building trips to date parties.
Simply enter the zip code, number of passengers and amount of hours to get an estimate for the cost of a trip. Then a member of the contractor’s support team will contact you to finalize details to provide a bus for your trip.
During rush week for UT’s Panhellenic sororities, many school buses were rented daily to provide transportation for potential new members from campus to Sorority Village.
Many UT students come to Tennessee without vehicles, and they rely on these buses for transportation to off-campus events. Additionally, these buses are used to ensure students can attend events safely and on time.
“If the school buses didn’t pick me up everyday from campus, there is no way I could have rushed,” said Ella Wishart, a freshman in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. “It added a fun touch to going to rush events.”
Many different organizations besides fraternities and sororities at UT tend to rent school buses for events off campus. Ignite Summit, a program offered for incoming freshmen to be welcomed into UT, uses charter school buses to transport these freshmen to an off-campus lodging facility to stay at and enjoy participating in UT traditions.
“Before we even got off the school bus to have Ignite, I had already made a lot of friends. I really enjoyed the whole experience and riding a school bus there made me feel like it was a fun middle school field trip,” said Kyla Davis, a freshman who participated in Ignite Summit.
In a county that doesn’t publicly own its fleet, school buses are the most popular choice for any event or organization when safety, size and efficient transportation come into play.