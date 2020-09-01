In an article published Monday evening, it was revealed that the University of Tennessee is advising sorority and fraternity members living in on-campus Greek housing to seek self-isolation housing on their own should they be considered a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
Due to the rising number of clusters in Greek housing -- three have already been identified in three different Sorority Village homes -- UT has stated that it has limited “the availability of quarantine or isolation housing for others.”
A UT spokesperson said that they have asked sorority and fraternity members to “implement their plans for management of their self-isolation needs for their residential facilities, which they lease from the university and operate independently under the supervision of their house directors and national organizations.”
As of Monday, Aug. 31, UT announced that there are over 900 people in isolation and more than 200 active cases.
To stay updated on COVID-19 numbers at the University of Tennessee, refer to the coronavirus update website.