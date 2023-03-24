The Tennessee Alpha chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been suspended until the spring 2027 semester due to repeated conduct violations, the university announced on Friday.
The chapter has been at UT since 1913. The chapter house, located at 1832 Fraternity Park Drive, will be closed during the suspension.
The chapter was already in an extended cease and desist of operations for repeated alcohol, hazing and sanction violations. Though a resolution passed in November would have allowed current residents to reside in the house until the end of the academic year on May 17, the fraternity’s violations of the resolution mean that all individuals living in the on-campus house must vacate the facility by April 3, 2023.
“Chapters who repeatedly violate community values and institutional expectations have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee,” Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said in a statement. “We are hopeful for Sigma Phi Epsilon's successful return to our fraternity & sorority community.”
UTPD will be notified of violations of the suspension at the house following April 3, and can make arrests for criminal trespassing.
Of the 31 active fraternities at UT, 22 are currently in good standing. Sigma Phi Epsilon now joins a group of other suspended fraternities, including Alpha Tau Omega, which was suspended in 2021 for five years due to repeated alcohol and hazing violations.
During the four-year suspension period, expelled members of the chapter are prohibited from wearing the chapter’s insignia, from recruiting new members and from maintaining chapter rituals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.