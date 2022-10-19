While UT promotes many homecoming traditions like dyeing the Europa and Bull fountain orange and selecting a grand marshal to lead the annual parade, you might be more likely to know it’s Homecoming week because of talk of another tradition: pomping.
Every year during homecoming week, fraternities and sororities are paired with one another to compete in a series of competitions like chalk art, banner decoration, Smokey’s Howl and lawn display decoration. All of these events culminate on Friday with the Homecoming Parade where they showcase a parade float.
The lawn displays and parade floats normally have a wooden base, but on top of that base, Greek Life members “pomp” to decorate it.
If you’ve never heard of pomping, you’re not alone. Basically, you take a small, square piece of tissue paper and fold the edges in to make it into a flat ball. Then, the pomp is ready to weave into chicken wire on the wooden display and create a design.
If you still can’t picture it, you’re not alone. Jenna Briggs, a junior nursing major and Chi Omega member, couldn’t visualize the big picture until the displays actually got decorated last year.
“Once I saw it come together, I understood why we were doing it,” Briggs said. “But when we first started doing it and talking about it, I had no idea what it was.”
On Monday night, days before floats and lawn displays must be complete, Fraternity row was full of people hard at work. The houses for Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Chi Omega’s partner fraternity, and Alpha Gamma Rho, Alpha Omicron Pi’s partner fraternity, were packed full of people and tissue paper. Outside of the houses, fraternity members were drilling and sawing to put together the base of the floats and lawn displays.
Parker Anderson, a junior management and entrepreneurship major and chair of Alpha Omicron Pi’s homecoming committee, walked through the Alpha Gamma Rho house stepping over pieces of lumber on the ground and pointing out all the pieces of tissue paper for pomping.
“There’s millions of them because we’re pomping I don't even know how many square feet,” Anderson said.
Not only do the pomps consume the space of the sorority and fraternity houses. They also consume hours of people’s time.
The chairs for homecoming committees spend countless hours at their respective fraternity house, delegating tasks and trying to create a fun environment for members who are there to help.
Bella Ford, a junior English major on the pre-med track and Lesley Colemean, a junior kinesiology major are the co-chairs of Chi Omega’s homecoming committee. Ford said most Chi Omega members are required to pomp for 10 hours this week, but to lighten the burden, they have themed nights.
Monday’s theme was a talent show where a rendition of “Dixieland Delight” led the entire room to harmonize together, led by the spirit of UT’s recent win against Alabama, as blue tissue paper flew across the room and covered the floor.
“We want to work hard but to me, especially like having a leadership rule, it's not worth being stressed,” Ford said. “So we just have fun, like do the best we can, meet new people.”
On top of all they have to do to prepare for the competitions, members still have school and other responsibilities. George Lundal, a sophomore marketing major and Christian Matthews, a sophomore supply chain major serve as co-chairs of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s homecoming committee. Lundal also has a job outside of school and the fraternity. He says though, that the hours spent working on homecoming this week are worth it.
“It's just a lot of managing time, and I mean I knew the responsibility, and I want to give these guys and these girls the best homecoming possible,” Lundal said.
While pomping and homecoming prep is traditionally reserved for Greek Life, it is open to other organizations. There are different divisions and Ford is looking forward to seeing floats from clubs like SGA, the hockey team and Best Buddies.
“I love how this year they are definitely making it more inclusive,” Ford said. “I'm really excited about that because I mean, we're all here to have fun.”
While some people may see the process as grueling or time consuming, Ford relishes in the opportunity she gets as a member of Chi Omega.
“It's like if I'm paying for this, and I'm committing this much time, I might as well make the most of it,” Ford said. “And this is such an amazing community to be a part of, and when else am I ever going to be a part of an organization of 400 amazing women?”
Briggs said that during Homecoming 2021, she had a heavy workload and was stressed about having to pomp. This year, she has a less stressful week.
“I mean sometimes before I come, I’m like, ‘I don't really want to go,’ but then once I get here, I'm like, okay it’s actually fun because I get to sit and hang out with all my friends, which I normally wouldn’t do much on a weeknight.”
The process is stressful for those involved, but Anderson said that’s part of what makes it so fun. Before college she had no idea what pomping was, much less how much it would impact her. It led her to meet her best friend and she even got a marketing internship with Parade Pomps, a Knoxville-based company founded by a former Alpha Omicron Pi member that sells the paper for pomps.
“I love the art,” Anderson said. “I love everything that goes into it. But I like how close everybody gets.”
Alpha Omicron Pi had hour suggestions instead of requirements but Anderson said people are still willing to help because of how much they care about each other and the sorority.
“It's such a big task, like you really cannot do it alone,” Anderson said. “We're not sleeping, some of us aren't eating. You know, we're here all day, so I think just like being in that stressful environment together… It's almost like none of us want Thursday to roll around and have nothing on that board.”
Pomping itself might literally just be folding tissue paper to make decorations, but the tradition builds community, even while soaking up time and space.
