When the Mu Rho chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was suspended for five years on March 10, it became the 17th fraternity chapter at UT to face disciplinary action.
Since there remains only 16 fraternities in good standing, there are now more fraternities at the UT facing probation or suspension than chapters in good standing, a concerning issue for many members and overseers of the Greek community.
Many of the suspensions are the results of hazing new members as well as alcohol-related issues. Hazing has become a heated topic amongst campuses, as colleges and universities all across the U.S. have been placing strict no-hazing policies in order to protect students from harm.
In a statement to The Daily Beacon, Vice Chancellor of Student Life Frank Cuevas assured that continued misconduct by fraternities will be taken seriously and will face action.
“Hazing and other significant policy violations have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and the university takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. All student organizations are required to follow our anti-hazing, harassment and conduct policies,” Cuevas said.
Despite the strict policy of facing disciplinary action, it is the school’s hope that these policies will help organizations to learn from their past mistakes.
“The university will continue to hold organizations accountable if they violate policy and provide a process where students learn from their mistakes. We are dedicated to providing educational and developmental opportunities, while also upholding our commitment to creating a positive, healthy and safe culture for our students,” Cuevas said.
Wiley Martin, a senior member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), has been personally affected by disciplinary action after SAE was placed on deferred suspension for 10 counts of hazing.
“I understand the university obviously has rules in place so if you violate them, you will probably be suspended. I don't think it’s my place to argue with those rules,” Martin said.
Many members of fraternities are frustrated with the amount of suspensions the Greek community has been facing. Alpha Tau Omega, the university's oldest chapter, is currently suspended until fall of 2026 for intense physical hazing. Sigma Alpha Epsilon is currently on disciplinary probation, along with over a dozen other chapters facing action.
Most fraternities who face suspension usually find that their chapters will be removed from campus for at least four to five years. This is done in order to have a clean slate if the chapter attempts to return to campus so that all current members will have graduated.
One of the main causes for these chapters facing disciplinary action is hazing. While hazing has been a concern for many years nationally, its hand in the death of many young students has caused those in charge to take stronger action to protect students. At least one hazing death per year has occurred in college fraternities between the years of 1959 and 2019.
Noah Bond, a senior and member of the Christian fraternity Beta Upsilon Chi (BYX), has gained knowledge and experience in working with fraternity men in his four years in Greek life.
“When we can recognize each man and recognize their dignity, we can avoid infractions because we are not degrading them as a person,” Bond said.
With over 6,000 members of Greek life on UT’s campus, there is no clear and singular answer as to how to solve the issue. With many rules and regulations already in place and several fraternities suspended, Bond believes it will come down to those within the fraternities to change their actions.
“Suspensions and punishments will end when those in fraternities begin to act as true men and treat their new members and (potential new members) as the men they are,” Bond said.