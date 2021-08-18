For much of the spring and summer of this year, a small plot of concrete just off of Ped Walkway has been shrouded in construction fence, tarping and a fair bit of mystery.
Those who attended the groundbreaking for nine new monuments honoring the fraternities and sororities of the historically Black National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) knew what stood behind the fence. This fall, nearly two years after ground was broken -- the monuments -- one for each of the so-called “Divine Nine” Greek organizations of the NPHC, will officially be unveiled at the center of campus.
Design and construction of the monuments began before the pandemic or last summer’s nationwide protests over racial justice. Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement, said that, though the need for recognition for Black organizations has become more immediate, the purpose of the monuments has not fundamentally changed since they were begun.
“The events of the last year I think just highlight those organizations … because they do show to a campus like the University of Tennessee that not only is it supportive of diversity, equity and inclusion but also that it recognizes the important role that the organizations and members of those organizations have played on our campus, in our community and really in our world,” Small said.
According to Small, because NPHC organizations do not have houses, have tended to emphasize leadership development and community service and are chronically underfunded, they have not been granted the same space on campus as other Greek organizations.
“There have always been sorority and fraternity houses on campus, and so to go through many of our Greek organizations, they already have really, really large facilities on campus that highlight them, so this is really about equity,” Small said. “It’s giving our NPHC organizations an opportunity to also have place and space on our campus.”
Allana Tate, senior and president of the Mu Beta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, a historically Black sorority, said that she appreciates the recognition that UT is giving the NPHC through the monuments.
“NPHC sororities and fraternities are important to me because personally they have allowed me to network with people of color with the same interest of bettering our community at a PWI (predominantly white institution) and within the Knoxville community,” Tate said.
For Tate and many other students of color who are involved in leadership roles, the monuments are a significant symbol and a small sign of progress towards creating a culture of greater equity on campus through the NPHC.
“While the monuments are great, this is just a small step in the right direction to be more inclusive of NPHC sororities and fraternities,” Tate said. “I believe more funding and possibly bigger spaces would be more helpful to us as an organization.”