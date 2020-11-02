On Oct. 20, with only five weeks left on campus for the semester, all 21 presidents of the fraternity chapters in the UT Interfraternity Council (IFC) signed a pledge to comply with the university’s COVID-19 safety regulations.
The pledge includes a commitment to require fraternities to maintain social distancing at all events on or off campus and to require face coverings at all events. Fraternities that hold membership in the IFC may be referred to the IFC’s Judicial Board if they are reported for COVID-19 violations, and may face sanctions if the allegations are found to be true.
Allen S. Pack, IFC president and senior studying supply chain management, says that this was a good time to send a reminder out, not only to fraternities, but to the whole campus about the importance of following COVID-19 safety regulations.
“I believe that we are all in this together,” Pack said. “It is never too late to try and find solutions to better the community. We are committed to making good faith efforts towards following the guidelines recommended. We came together to sign a pledge to hold each other accountable, and I believe that is a step in the right direction.”
The 21 IFC-affiliated fraternities have been making many efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, including limiting how many people can enter fraternity houses and participating in campus testing efforts. Pack says that these efforts have paid off, since there have been no reported clusters in fraternity houses.
“Our fraternity park houses have been participating in the saliva testing by the university and our preliminary results that were shared show that we actually have very few if any COVID cases, especially compared to the rest of campus,” Pack said.
“We never saw any COVID clusters in our fraternity park houses, and we have been working with the university to make sure we are in compliance with every recommendation."
This statement comes after Pack and other Greek leaders have called out the targeting of Greek organizations during the pandemic.
According to both leaders and members of fraternities and sororities, the administration, as well as many students, have unfairly blamed the minority of UT students who participate in Greek life for the majority of COVID-19 cases, an assertion that does not have grounding in UT’s COVID-19 data. It is worth noting, however, that there were several COVID clusters reported in sorority houses earlier in the semester.
Pack acknowledges that it is often difficult for the IFC and for chapter presidents to control the behavior of their individual members at non-fraternity events. But, he says that the sanctions on Greek life are much the same as they are for any other student, and that every student needs to comply with regulations in order for campus to return to normalcy.
“Right now our chapter houses on campus are closed to visitors, including brothers who don’t live there,” Pack said. “We want our houses to be open again, and we want to return to the days where we can host philanthropy events and have in person meetings. We are all tired of Zoom meetings, just like the rest of students on campus.”
In an emailed statement, the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life (OSFL) emphasized the work that IFC has already done to slow the spread of COVID.
“Specific health and safety measures IFC has implemented this year include smaller, socially distanced gatherings, increased signage to promote social distancing, reminding members of the mask requirement, and encouraging best hygiene practices,” the statement said. “Temporary visitor restrictions were also put in place.”
The Office also believes that Greek organizations on campus, through actions such as the IFC’s recent pledge, can model behavior for non-Greek students at UT.
“We are glad that IFC leaders and members are committed to following safety guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. Continued efforts of student organizations to lead by example helps protect the health and safety of the campus community,” the statement said.
“OSFL remains committed to educating all members of sorority and fraternity life on health and safety measures. We encourage all of our councils and chapters to model the way for our campus community.”