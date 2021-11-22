On Wednesday afternoon, UT and the Alpha Tau Omega National Headquarters (NHQ) announced a joint decision to suspend the Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) until the fall semester of 2026 as a result of an investigation into multiple alcohol and hazing violations at the fraternity.
ATO was found to be in violation of several of the university’s standards of conduct, including standards on harm to others, hazing, fire safety, alcohol-related conduct and violation of interim administrative actions, disciplinary sanctions or conditions of re-enrollment.
The violations were the latest in a string of conduct investigations into ATO, including the so-called “Asian Scavenger Hunt” hazing investigation in fall 2018.
“The Pi Chapter has had numerous previous findings of responsibility and was on Disciplinary Probation at the time of incident for previous hazing and alcohol violations,” the notice of sanctions said. “Educational and punitive sanctions have been issued multiple times previously.”
As a result of the suspension, the on-campus ATO fraternity house located at 1812 Fraternity Park Drive will be shut down and all residents will be required to fully vacate the facility no later than Dec. 10, 2021. With the exception of select staff and advisors, individuals who do not reside in the house are not permitted on the property. UTPD will be able to make arrests of non-resident trespassers beginning Nov. 22 and residents beginning Dec. 10.
During the five-year suspension period, the NHQ will enforce restrictions on the Pi chapter in collaboration with the university. Members of the chapter are no longer covered under the Fraternity’s insurance and all active members are now considered suspended former members. UT said that former members would be able to petition the NHQ for reinstatement as fraternity alumni.
Members and non-member students are not allowed to represent ATO or the Pi chapter in any official capacity until the fall semester of 2026. The chapter is also prohibited from meeting or co-sponsoring campus events under the ATO or Pi chapter name.
According to the notice of sanctions, any rogue activity which may occur during the suspension period will be taken into consideration when the chapter attempts to return to campus in five years.
Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said the continued operation of the chapter threatened the safety of students and the environment at the university.
“Working closely with Alpha Tau Omega’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter,” Cuevas said. “Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students.”