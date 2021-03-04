The University of Tennessee is home to several Greek life fraternities and sororities, but one fraternity in particular is making their mark on the community through acts of service.
Alpha Phi Omega is a nationwide co-ed service fraternity with over 375 chapters overall, which makes it one of the largest service organizations across the United States. With so many chapters covering the entire country, the fraternity offers countless opportunities, connections and services to their individual local communities just like those at UTK.
APO in general has been around since the early 1900’s, but UTK joined in on this service organization in 1950 and was re-chartered in 1997, and they proudly continue to grow to this day.
UTK’s chapter of this service fraternity hasn’t always been coed, but nationally women were allowed to join in 1976. Even when the decision seemed controversial since APO was based on principles of The Boy Scouts of America, women are starting to rise into more leadership positions.
Katherine Fulcher, service vice president of Alpha Phi Omega, highlighted this emphasis on women taking leadership roles.
“From many of the chapters I've interacted with in the Southeast, women are taking charge in chapter leadership and are the future of this organization,” Fulcher said.
According to Carrine Cheney, president of APO, the national decision for the chapter was made to “make it open to everyone so as to best be able to serve the community and form a complete group open to all.”
There are many positions to be held, and it serves as a great experience, especially for anyone looking for leadership positions. With so many members and their focus on inclusivity, it is a great opportunity to get involved. They even have social gatherings like roller skating or roasting s'mores with fellow members, and joining the group is a way to bond with new people, which is great for freshmen making their college transition.
“Alpha Phi Omega has the vision to be the premier, inclusive, campus-based, leadership development organization through the provision of service to others and the creation of community,” Cheney said.
The fraternity’s mission statement reflects how it wants to prepare the campus and community leaders through acts of service. These services range far and wide, but regardless, they are meant to aid and help others and the environment.
Members can sign up for services that best interest them, from weed wrangling and trash clean-ups to even working with children through events like Boo at the Zoo or Fantasy of Trees. APO carries UT’s true Volunteer spirit.
“We serve almost 1,000 hours a semester – a rough estimate, but our membership is around 50 at the moment with a requirement of 22 hours a semester,” Fulcher said.
“Not only does the service we do as a group have an impact on the community, but it also has an impact on us as we strive to become better people and see the difference that service can make,” Cheney said.
For those interested in the mission and goals that APO seeks to accomplish, the fraternity rushes at the start of each semester. New members are required to get 15 hours of service during the semester that they join. While there are attendance requirements, APO focuses more on the service hours.
Official members must get 22 service hours at the end of each semester, but APO is slowly increasing the hours each year in order to work up to 25 service hours as the requirement. While the fraternity does have public events to help get their fellow students more involved in the community, the pandemic has put a bit of a damper on this.
“Because of COVID, we have been limiting events to just our members, but hopefully in the fall we can open some up to the public,” Cheney said.
To learn more about APO’s rush week and how to get involved, you can follow the fraternity’s Instagram @apo_utk for more information.
The only requirement to officially join the fraternity is to participate in two rush week events and fulfill membership requirements.