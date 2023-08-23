Students are beginning the fall back-to-school ritual of moving in, buying books and going to their first classes, and about every one in five of these is a graduate student. There are more than 6,000 at UT, and a few of them are currently rolling out plans to enhance the school year for the rest.
Katherine Trubee and Hannah Thompson, the new president and vice president of the Graduate Student Senate, have spent the last two months planning events, tracking down fellow senators and getting documents ready behind the scenes.
The group represents the interests of graduate students across campus which includes giving feedback on policies that affect them and sending recommendations to administrators. Trubee had previously called the organization "a first stop for graduate student life and university access."
It also supports them outside of the classroom, which this year means nearly twice as many social events as last year.
“We’re really working to keep graduate students engaged and involved on campus and to learn about different resources on campus but also learn about different spaces and Knoxville so they really feel connected to the community,” Thompson said.
One focus of the summer was planning fall events. The GSS plans the orientations for graduate students and for graduate teaching assistants. Thompson said they had already seen success with last week's mixer at the Change Center, a recreation and event space where there were games, roller skating and pizza.
This year, there will be monthly "Grad Night Out" gatherings at local restaurants around the date of the senate meetings. The benefit nights, which are open to all, raise funds for Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week in the spring. Events at Union Place Bar & Grill and Cruze Farm are already in the works.
These are in addition to on-campus events like a town hall in September and a movie night held in conjunction with the Student Government Association in October. The pair said they are planning to build relationships with community partners and that this will eventually be a GSS committee.
George Fields, last year's president, said the number of events throughout the year continues to go up and that he was glad to see the benefit nights take place rather than a once-a-year fundraiser.
"One thing that we were not able to do last year that we wanted to do was a walking tour of each college to engage with students face to face," Fields said.
Trubee said another summer duty for herself and Thompson was collecting senators’ names from departments with Nick Jakel, a graduate school employee who coordinates GSS. Each academic unit has at least one representative and programs with more than 50 students have two. There are new seats this year for the new College of Music and the Baker Center programs, which were created July 1.
Last year, seats for the College of Social Work increased from two to six: two for Knoxville, two for the Nashville campus and two for distance learners. Fields and Jakel also added the Space Institute and the College of Veterinary Medicine which have two slots each.
"We went back and made sure that if there were graduate students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, they were represented by someone," Fields said. "Everyone on campus, I can tell you who your representative is. And that's something we've never been able to do before."
Each senator is required to serve on either an internal or external committee, and external groups like the UT Police Department Advisory Council and the Dean of Libraries Student Advisory Committee ask the GSS for nominees.
In terms of other changes, an international student group on the Equity and Diversity Committee branched off on its own. Aman Misra, last year's chair, said they aim to help graduate teaching assistants particularly. He listed a phone number, social security number, driver's license and bank account as the four most important things an international student has to think about when they arrive. He added that some banks have only recently let people open accounts without a social security number and that a rental deposit is much higher when a person does not have a credit score.
“It can get overwhelming to have to deal with all of these things one by one along with also having to go to school,” Misra said. “So, we thought if you have the information ready, if we have a PDF which we can give the students and tell them.”
Misra emphasized that not everybody has the privilege of friends or relatives in the United States. He and Fields reached out to International House leaders who Misra said were happy to come on board since they give similar assistance daily. His example was that if students want to apply for a visa to go to a European conference, they will have additional steps to take.
“Let’s at least help you try and jump through all these hoops one by one,” Misra said.
With the split, Adaora Ede, returning chair of the Equity and Diversity Committee, said she was working on redefining its parameters over the summer.
"Cultural identity and racial identity is a really big part of it, but I’m talking about things like neurodiversity and sexual and gender diversity, things like that,” Ede said.
She noted that a lot of the focus at the graduate level is on international students. Last semester, there were 894 international graduate students enrolled compared to 214 undergraduates. She also said it's easier to collaborate on and promote equity and diversity at the undergraduate level.
"At the grad student level, it’s not that people don’t care or people are resistant to equity and diversity. It’s just less of a concern, but it’s still something that we should look at,” she said.
Fields said the crowning achievement of last year was the resolution on teaching and research assistant stipends.
"It painted what we all knew to be the bad picture of graduate compensation," he said.
In February, he and Leighton Chappell, last year’s vice president, began meeting and collecting student payment data with Allen Bolton, interim senior vice chancellor for finance and administration. Fields said according to that data, graduate students are not meeting the basic costs of living. They found that the average stipend was below the cost of living in 79% of the units they looked at and 97% when adjusted for inflation and the housing market. Trubee and Thompson said administrators had collected more data over the summer and that the senate is looking forward to an update at the November meeting.
After the GSS has researched and passed a resolution, the document is uploaded to the website. It’s also emailed to all chancellors and deans involved, as well as to the SGA and the faculty senate. Then, the senate president follows up to see what can be put in action. Fields said resolutions should state not only what the issue is but also what the response should be. After a May 2022 housing resolution passed, administrators commissioned a task force where the GSS and other offices discussed graduate housing, since there currently is none on campus, and published the report last December.
This year’s GSS has had a different kind of guest already. Trubee said traffic has picked up since they moved from the third floor of the Student Union to the first floor in room 174A this spring. She said she and Thompson steered any undergraduates to SGA but had the chance to explain what GSS is.
In a new initiative, the pair will hold weekly office hours on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. along with the executive committee and various other senators. Trubee added that the original location in Circle Park was not very accessible and that they will alternate and feature places besides the Student Union. They will be at the Office of the Dean of Students and the Outdoor Center of the TRECS in September. Thompson said the locations will be posted on the 174A office door.
"If students have questions, they want to be involved, our door's always open," Thompson said.
Thompson said after a wonderful summer, the two are excited for the academic year to start. GSS events can be found on their events page.
