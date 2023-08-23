The UT Free Store is seeing the impact it’s making on students’ lives after just one year of conducting business from its permanent building. The Free Store hosted pop-up shops for four years before the Office of Sustainability established its first permanent location at 915 22nd Street in Feb. 2022.
Since then, the store has accumulated a basement stocked full of inventory and a shelf stacked with cards detailing what students love about the store.
Sierra Hellmans, a senior studying journalism, expressed that she sees the Free Store as a community-oriented place.
“It’s a way for students and the community to give back to each other, and it benefits everyone,” Hellmans said.
The Free Store’s goal is two-sided. It aims to provide students with a sustainable place to find free clothes, school supplies and other secondhand items. At the same time, it gives students the opportunity to donate items that might otherwise be put into a landfill.
Free Store employee Mariah Laux, a junior majoring in business analytics and economics, explained that it can be difficult to quantify the store’s value to the UT community since it makes no money. To evaluate its success, every item that comes in or out of the store is weighed.
Since the opening of its permanent location, the store has had more than 13,000 pounds of new and gently-used items donated. Close to half of those pounds were donated during the first seven months of 2023, and since January, more than 4,000 pounds have been redistributed to students.
The Free Store uses these numbers to demonstrate the value it’s bringing to the UT community.
“There are people who have really hard circumstances, and you know they’re not able to buy all these things new,” Laux said.
Evelynn Sawyer, a mother and senior forensic anthropology major, explained that she has found textbooks and school supplies from the Free Store which has helped enable her to attend UT while providing for her family.
“When I go to the free store and I find a textbook the school was charging me 50-something dollars for, I can now use that money to get a box of diapers instead,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer stated that the Free Store “makes being at UT feel more possible.”
On the other side of the operation, students have expressed that they love donating to the Free Store knowing that their items will be put to good use. Hellmans said she interacts with the Free Store both ways.
“Personally, I love thrifting, so being able to do this in a way where it’s convenient, cheap and sustainable is amazing,” Hellmans said. “I also love donating stuff to them because I know it’s not going to be marked up in price for someone else like it would at a Goodwill.”
One way the store encourages student donations is through their winter move out donation drive. During the time before students move home for winter break, the Free Store sets up donation bins in residence halls for students to place clothes, hygiene products and non-perishable foods.
Daria Baker has been involved in the Office of Sustainability for four years and has worked at the Free Store for two. She stated that this winter donation initiative promotes sustainability on campus.
“I personally know the stress of playing Tetris with my dorm items during move out,” Baker, a senior sustainability major, said. “I love that we do the move out donation drives because a lot of things that are in good condition end up in the dumpster, and these drives help the students in the coming semester get things they may have forgotten or couldn’t bring with them.”
Baker and Laux concurred that the recent success of the store has brought about the idea of an expansion to accommodate more items and further the store’s purpose. While plans for an expansion are not yet official, Laux claimed that the employees are glad to be able to help the UT community from their current location.
“We’re still making an impact even though it’s small, so we would stay here in this house as long as they wanted us to,” Laux said.
