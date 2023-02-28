On Feb. 27, the Vol Study Center kicked off Vol Success Week. The purpose of this week is to get students engaged with the academic resources provided to them ahead of midterms. Attendance of the week’s events is incentivized as well, with each student who visits the Vol Study Center three times this week getting a free meal swipe. There are also daily kickoffs with free Keoke Coffee.
There are also consistent hours for the Vol Study Centers on campus to help students reach optimal success during any week of the semester. The locations are Greve Hall Room 330 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hodges Library Room 220K from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pendergrass Library on the Ag Campus from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Frieson Black Cultural Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Feb. 27, there was a “de-stress for success” event for first generation students, an event to build a study kit, free professional headshots and another “de-stress for success” event for first-year programs.
Though Monday has already passed, similar events will be happening as the week continues, an example being the opportunity to take a professional headshot, which happens on Tuesday and Thursday. The full schedule of events can be found on the Student Success website.
“The goal of the events for Vol Success Week is to provide students with the resources and support they need to thrive academically and personally during their time at UT,” Richard Lee, director of strategic communications in the division of student success, said. “Overall, the goal is to create a supportive environment that empowers students.”
Though this is the goal for the Division of Student Success, students aren’t always aware of what resources are available to them. Throughout this week, coaches and other members of the Student Success team will be located all over campus in locations such as outside of Hess Hall or in front of Circle Park for daily coffee, but also the normal locations of the Study Center. The entire division of student success can be found on the third floor of Greve Hall.
Patrick Garlock, the assistant director of communications within the division of student success, listed a few resources available to students that could be greatly beneficial for students, though not always explored as much as they should be. The events he listed were academic coaching, career development resources and financial literacy resources.
All three of these resources are underutilized by students, which Garlock did not hesitate to admit.
“For financial literacy, for example, it’s a critical skill for college students to develop, but it is often overlooked. Vol Success Week offers sessions on financial planning, budgeting and managing student loan debt, but students may not take advantage of these resources as often as they should,” Garlock said.
Though events for financial literacy are not explicitly advertised on the website, the academic coaches and members of the success team are available to discuss this topic at any time.
Lee hopes to drive home the message to students that these events are worth attending, especially heading into midterms.
“We encourage students to come to these events and programs because they are designed specifically to help students learn about effective study skills, time management, academic planning and career development. Students will also have the opportunities to engage in service projects, social events and sessions on mental health and wellness, connect with peers, learn from experienced professionals and develop a strong foundation for academic and personal success,” Lee said.
Whether or not you are struggling with academic success this week or anytime during the semester, the Student Success division hopes you will take advantage of the events they host and the resources they provide. Whether you are looking for a cup of coffee or looking for a career development conversation with an academic coach, the Vol Study Center is a great resource to take advantage of. You can find the events for Vol Success Week on UT’s events calendar or on the Vol Life App, which can be downloaded on your phone’s app store.
