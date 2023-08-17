For many people, college is the first time you’re completely responsible for your own nutrition and your own health. Going from eating home-cooked meals to navigating dining halls and trying to make the most of your dorm microwave can feel like a big transition.
To help students navigate the struggle of meal planning and making healthy choices, Vol Dining offers nutrition counseling to any and all students who feel overwhelmed by dietary restrictions or like they just need a few tips to get on track with their eating habits.
Registered dietician and nutritionist for Vol Dining, Taylor Koenigs has been in her role with the university since the fall of 2021 and offers personalized plans for students based on their health history and nutrition goals.
“Whatever the student wants to talk about, focus on, that’s where we take the conversation,” Koenigs said.
While many of the students who see Koenigs are trying to navigate an allergy or autoimmune disease like Celiac’s, she also sees students who may want more guidance on weight gain or weight loss strategies or who are just looking to figure out what they should be putting on their plate at each meal.
After an initial specialized consultation, Koenigs and the student can decide together whether to have follow-up sessions and how frequently. Sometimes it just takes one session and sometimes it takes several, but no matter what, appointments are free to all students.
“It’s open to anyone,” Koenigs said. “I wanna make sure that anyone who wants it has access to it, especially with nutrition becoming more on the forefront of people’s minds, and maybe its not easily accessible with their health insurance, whatever the case may be, I wanna make sure I give them those resources.”
In order to further accommodate students and guide them on their health journey, Vol Dining has also taken steps to make dining halls more inclusive and accessible, especially since all freshmen living on campus are automatically enrolled in a meal plan. Rocky Top dining hall is equipped with a True Balance food station that is free of the top nine food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, fish, soy, wheat, eggs, milk and dairy and sesame. Vegan and vegetarian options are available at all dining halls, along with gluten-free options.
“Vol Dining is doing everything to accommodate those needs and make sure that they have options for food to eat and accessibility to those,” Rebecca McKnight, associate director of marketing for Vol Dining and University Printing and Mail, said.
Koenigs also works closely with Student Disability Services to help students accommodate any needs that may come up with dining.
In the time that she has held her position, Koenigs has had the opportunity to watch students grow in their health journey after seeking out nutrition counseling and having a strong source of support.
“I think having that support system for them has given them the confidence and motivation that they needed to succeed, and I can just tell from the first time that we meet to maybe the third time, they’ve made those changes, they just feel more confident in their abilities to make those changes and feel like they've made a difference,” Koenigs said.
To schedule an appointment with Koenigs, you can email volnutrition@utk.edu, and she will reach out to you with more information on getting started. For additional resources related to navigating nutrition in college, you can check out the nutrition page on the Center for Health Education and Wellness’s website.
