On Thursday, the university announced changes to dining options as Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus Operations Brian Browning aims to make Vol Dining one of the best student dining experiences in the nation. The UT community can expect to see changes in the provided dining options through next summer.
These upcoming changes to Vol Dining are only a part of the overall alterations and improvements that are upcoming at UT. Although these dining changes are not listed in the academic restructuring plan, which includes many adjustments and developments within existing colleges and programs, they are another step towards making the campus experience more elite and accommodating for students and faculty.
In summer 2023, Southern Kitchen in Vol Hall will be completely renovated. Planned renovations include increased seating capacity in hopes of better accommodating the growing number of students using the meal plan. Alongside Stokely Dining Hall, Southern Kitchen will be extending its weekend hours.
The renovations to Southern Kitchen are just a part of the widespread plans to change the dining experience across campus. Other proposed alterations across dining halls include revamping menus to include more international cuisines, plant-based options and freshly baked goods.
Before the start of the spring 2023 semester, a new Peet’s Coffee location will be added to Stokely Residence Hall. This location will offer students new coffee options, as well as UT Bakery pastries and grab-and-go lunch items.
Union Subs, a deli-style eatery, is planned to open in the Student Union before the start of the spring 2023 semester. The deli will take the place of the current Subway, offering Boar’s Head deli sandwiches.
In summer 2023, the Big Orange Grill, a restaurant serving farm-to-table UT beef burgers, will open in place of the current Steak ‘n Shake. The restaurant will offer milkshakes through a partnership with the UT Creamery, an old-fashioned ice cream parlor promoting student retail experience.
A new Mediterranean dining concept is planned to replace Rising Roll, although there is not currently a timeline available for this change.
UT is beginning to make changes to Arena Café, located in Thompson Boling Area. A new Boar’s Head café has already opened in place of the Which Wich that was previously in the café. The café is currently serving deli sandwiches and soups as of now, but additional items such as personal-sized flatbread pizzas and Starbucks coffee will be added to the menu later this month.
This change will not impact the existing hot line at Arena Café, which offers entrées, vegetables, grab-and-go salads and fresh desserts from the UT bakery.
