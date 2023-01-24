Hopefully you came back to campus with an appetite.
Students often hear about the grand future of the University of Tennessee. From new dining to new dorm buildings, to entirely new college buildings and sports complexes, the picture being painted of the future of UT is expansive to say the least.
Sometimes the idea of it all feels unbelievable for current students and it is easy to dismiss or roll your eyes at the talk of the ever illustrious phrase “the future.” However, this semester students don’t have to look forward.
Last fall, UT announced a new Peet's Coffee and restaurant called "Union Subs" would open before the spring semester, and the plan has been confirmed to be moving on time.
Director of Vol Dining Mohamed Ali confirmed that both Peet’s and Union Subs will be opened on Jan. 23, the first day of classes, as scheduled.
During study day, Dec. 8, 2022, students got a preview of the new Peet’s Coffee at a sampling event in Stokely Hall and at a table set up in the Student Union.
“Peet’s Coffee is going to have different cafe menu items like cappuccinos, lattes and fresh bakery items from the UT Bakery,” Ali said.
Peet’s Coffee will be the sixth cafe-style dining chain on UT’s campus, alongside two Einstein Bros’, two Starbucks and one Dunkin’ Donuts. With this new caffeine-fueled stop, it is fair to say that students will be buzzing throughout the spring.
Peet’s Coffee will be located in Stokely Hall beside the POD and the Fresh Food Company in Stokely Hall, where, as some of the more seasoned Vols might remember, a Starbucks used to be.
Union Subs will take the place of the Subway in the Student Union.
“The Union deli will serve Boar’s Head meats, which have less sodium and preservatives. There will also be vegan and vegetarian options, salads and soups,” Ali said.
Aside from the new additions to campus, there were other changes undergone with already established locations this semester.
“We spent more than $100,000 to replace equipment pieces including flat top grills in order to offer vegan and vegetarian foods in Stokely Hall and Rocky Top Dining,” Ali said. “Additionally, we will have more plant-based food at Rocky Top Dining … The new grill is meant to ensure that vegan, vegetarian and Halal foods are authentic with no cross-contamination.”
Brice Florey, the president of the UTK Veganteers is pleased to see the changes club members and various students with dietary restrictions have been wanting.
“New additions like these are exciting as they make plant-based eating even more broadly accessible and convenient. We are always glad to see greater adoption of vegan products,” said Florey.
For the Veganteers, the Vol Dining enhancements are progressing in the right way, and as these changes continue, Florey and the Veganteers hope they continue to keep plant-based eaters in mind.
“I wish there were solid vegan meal options at UTK-catered events, like those held by the student ORG,” said Florey. “This has been the most lacking in my experience.”
Another exciting addition is the Boar’s Head cafe where Which Which used to reside in Thompson-Boling Arena. This flip was made at the tail end of the fall semester and was easy to overlook at the time with exams looming ahead. Once classes are underway, Starbucks coffee will be added to the menu as well.
As changes continue and as UT steadily works towards its goal for the future, elevations and alterations to the dining experience are significant factors in the grander scale.
“Our aim is to provide nutritious, balanced meals to every student who comes to UT regardless of their dietary preferences, restrictions or needs,” Ali said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.