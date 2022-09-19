Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year.
She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
“Everyone was like, ‘no, leave now,’” Beck said.
As UT has resorted to renting out apartments and hotels to house its largest student body yet, finding housing through the university is not the only problem. Even securing a lease at an off-campus apartment might require sleeping in a parking lot on the Strip.
According to a recent Knox News article, Knoxville is one of the hardest cities in the country to find an apartment in. A quick search on Apartments.com for a unit within walking distance of UT yields just three results and even if students do find an available apartment, 90% of them are luxury.
TENN itself is on the more affordable side of the spectrum of luxury apartments, with rent ranging from $1,000-$1,800 a month — per bed. Other apartments in Knoxville like One Riverwalk and Marble Alley Lofts are closer to the $2,500 a month mark for a one-bedroom apartment.
It’ll be another 10 months before anyone new actually moves into TENN, but talk around campus cued some students in on the fact that the line to sign a lease is not just a game.
“If you don’t get out here the night before, you’re not going to get an apartment here,” Ellie Degus, a freshman therapeutic recreation major said. “My sister already lives here and everyone talks about it.”
Dozens of people were in line by 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. They came fully prepared with lawn chairs, blankets, pillows, beanbags and their homework, creating a scene reminiscent of music venues the night before a Harry Styles concert.
Isabella Harkleroad, a freshman marketing major, knew that this is what her night would entail and was prepared for the bizarre procedure.
“I wish this wasn’t the process though,” Harkleroad said. “I wish it was an easier process, but I don’t know, I guess it’s kinda fun.”
For the people in line, an uncomfortable night of sleep seemed worth it to get a spot at an apartment that’s close to the food options on the Strip but still within walking distance of campus.
“The complex is really nice and we wanna live here,” Beck said.
Not only do students have to find somewhere to live several months ahead of move-in season, but they have to find someone to live with. Most student apartments require you to sign a lease with roommates or they end up assigning you to someone random.
Freshmen have only had weeks to make friends and find people to commit to living with a year from now.
Izzy Ackel, a freshman retail and merchandising major, chuckled with her roommates-to-be about the short amount of time they knew each other before deciding to sleep on the pavement to get an apartment together.
“We all just kind of clicked,” Ackel said. “Cause you have to figure it out fast.”
