A huge concern for incoming college students is navigating the different dining halls and finding ways to use your meal plan effectively. For this semester, and possibly longer, UT dining is looking extremely different than before.
Now, student traffic and employee numbers are limited in order to minimize the risks of COVID-19 spreading among the UT population.
The dining halls, especially, will be introducing many precautions that returning students will be surprised by. While it mirrors how many restaurants have been functioning in the past few months, the dining halls will no longer be a popular social/gathering area; the primary use will be to simply feed students and limit the amount of traffic flowing through the dining halls.
All dining locations will have numerous signs and location markers for people to follow social distancing rules. Physical barriers will also be placed around locations to help ensure the safety of both students and staff members. Students should remain six feet apart at all times and eight feet apart when dining.
As expected, dining halls have removed all of the self-service type stations and are now attended by staff members. Dining locations on campus are also no longer accepting cash, so it is important to have your student ID card or debit/credit card on you at all times.
The biggest change will be the option for reserving seats to physically dine-in the halls or the option to order food from dining services like “take-out” orders. Reservations are mandatory for in-person dining in Fresh Food Company, PCB Cafe and Southern Kitchen.
In order to facilitate these different transactions, UT dining is recommending students to download the app called GET Food. This app will be a key part of practicing safe social distancing procedures everyday. The app is very easy to navigate and requires minimal set-up; you only need to choose the university and enter in your Net ID and password.
The GET Food app will not only service students in terms of the UT dining halls, but it can also be used to order food from the on-campus restaurants.
As dining is such an essential part of social networking and getting to know people, reducing group sizes when eating and limiting close-distance contact with people while eating is unappealing for many. It is important to encourage others to follow CDC guidelines and participate in the collective effort in keeping COVID-19 cases low on Rocky Top.
Happy dining, Vols!