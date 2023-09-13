The Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs hosted three expert panelists to discuss the housing crisis in Knoxville on Sept. 12 as part of its Public Square Series. Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commissioner Amy Midis, Knoxville-Knox County Planning Executive Director Amy Brooks and Government Affairs and Policy Director at East Tennessee Realtors Hancen Sale detailed the issues in the community and gave their ideas as to how these issues could be diminished.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in Knoxville, and the situation is backed by staggering numbers. According to Sale, home costs in the area have increased 65% since 2019 while inventory is about 60% below pre-pandemic levels. Part of this can be attributed to the low mortgage rates people were able to lock down a few years ago. There is a financial incentive to stay where you are and renovate your home which means less housing is hitting the market.
“This is something really unique to the pandemic and something that the United States has never faced in our history,” Sale said.
The impact of these things can be felt across the country, but Knoxville is getting hit worse than others with housing prices. For the first time in recorded history, the median listing price for a home in Knox County is above the national average. The shift occurred over the last few years. This record demand is being caused by three main things: consumer preferences, net migration and shifting demographics.
Renters are facing similar issues, as many University of Tennessee students are aware. Apartment occupancy in the area is near 99%. This has caused a nearly 50% increase in rent costs over the past couple of years.
While there is no single solution to these problems, one proposed solution is the return of missing middle housing. Missing middle housing is house-scale buildings with multiple units in residential neighborhoods. This type of housing used to be popular and successful, but changes in zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to get them built.
“It’s called missing because they have typically been illegal to build since the mid-1940s,” Brooks said. “It’s called middle because they sit in the middle of the spectrum between that single-family home and the mid-rise to high-rise buildings in terms of the form and the scale as well as the number of units.”
In order for missing middle housing to be built in Knoxville, the city's code would have to be amended. That process would not be easy or quick due to the amount of governmental hands it would have to go through and the general unpopularity of any zoning code changes.
“I don’t think most people do know what’s happening, and I do think that there will be a good amount of pushback unfortunately,” Midis said. “Most people, most neighborhoods don’t have examples of missing middle working well. They’re afraid. They don’t want change.”
While the focus of the panel was on missing middle housing, they did make it clear that there is no instant solution to fix the housing crisis and that multiple things must be considered and used together to help bring people relief.
“One of the most important takeaways is that you need a multifaceted approach to addressing our housing supply and housing affordability,” Brooks said. “There’s not one single tool or policy that is going to solve all of our challenges that we’re faced with today, and we need to work in partnership across disciplines to identify what some of the solutions are.”
