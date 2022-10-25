With the University of Tennessee admitting record numbers in recent years, students are finding it more and more difficult to secure convenient and affordable housing for the 2023-2024 academic year. For some, the search for housing meant camping outside of leasing offices for upwards of 48 hours.
UT, in partnership with Apartments.com, runs a page where landlords and leasing companies can list their properties and market directly to university students and faculty. The website can also help with roommate matching, as well as subletting and re-assigning leases.
Another valuable resource is the Facebook group run by LiveSomeWhere, which is also another website that allows companies and individuals to advertise properties directly to students.
While these aggregation sites can be helpful, it can be daunting to sift through all the available options, or worse, finding the perfect home only for the listing to be outdated. Here are a few options around campus that may still have some availability.
Keep in mind that it is always a good idea to call the leasing offices, as these apartments are filling up fast and websites may not be entirely accurate.
Located within the redeveloped historic Kerns Bakery, this luxury community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent. It is situated minutes away from both campus and downtown Knoxville in an area that is experiencing significant growth and development, with new shops and restaurants popping up frequently.
The Flagship Kerns also boasts a variety of amenities, including a clubhouse and gym. The units come fully furnished and are pet friendly. At this time, they do not require a security deposit, but they do charge a $50 application fee.
This newly developed apartment is only a few blocks from the Old City, promising easy access to its vibrant nightlife. The community offers studios, one bedroom and two bedroom units and it is pet friendly. Utilities are included in the monthly rent.
These apartments represent a unique opportunity to get a taste of old Knoxville. The Knoxville High building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and some of Knoxville’s most prominent historical figures studied there, including author James Agee and director Clarence Brown.
Uniquely, the Orchard is a community of cottages rather than traditional apartment blocks. There are two, three and four bedroom options, and the website offers a roommate matching service. Water and electricity are not included in the rent, but cable and internet are included. The community is pet friendly and boasts several green spaces and jogging trails.
Community amenities include a pool with a poolside fireplace and a grilling area. Each cottage is equipped with security systems, a home audio system and energy efficient appliances, including washers and dryers.
Knox Ridge offers four and five bedroom townhouses in an expansive luxury community. Units are fully furnished, including queen size beds, washers and dryers. Cable and high speed internet are included with rent. The community operates a shuttle service to campus, an attractive convenience due to the less than optimal parking situation on campus.
Knox Ridge features a large variety of amenities, including a lazy river, a hot tub with a capacity of up to 30 and a 20-foot outdoor jumbotron television. There is no security deposit. Instead, the community charges a non-refundable community fee that is equal to one half of one month’s rent. The website offers a roommate matching service.
Barclay House is situated just a short walk away from campus. The building offers unfurnished studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Tenants must pay for electricity, cable and internet themselves, but water and pest control are included with rent. Pets are allowed with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.
The website offers virtual tours, as well as an online application.
Just a stones throw away from campus, 303 Flats offers luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments at a convenient location and with impressive views of the Tennessee River. Units come fully furnished, including laundry machines and a flatscreen TV in living rooms. Cable and high-speed internet is included with rent.
Roommate matching is included in the application process. The apartments are pet friendly, with a maximum of two pets in each unit. The community offers a host of amenities, including on-site tanning beds, a fitness center and a pool.
This resort style community is currently leasing two and three bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of campus, each unit comes fully furnished, including an in-unit washer and dryer. The community is pet friendly, with a dog park onsite for tenants. The website offers a roommate matching service via RoomSync.
Community amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Those interested may sign up for guided and self guided in-person tours or live video virtual tours through the website.
Maplehurst Park Apartments offers affordable, no frills studios and one to four bedroom apartments minutes away from both campus and downtown Knoxville. Units are unfurnished, and water is included with rent. Other utilities are the responsibility of the tenants. The community allows some pets, with one dog or two cats per unit and a weight limit of seventy-five pounds.
URE Housing manages several properties close to campus. The company rents out apartments and houses across the area, and availability fluctuates throughout the year. Some of their properties include Franklin Station Condominiums, Lake Plaza Condominiums and Evian Tower.
