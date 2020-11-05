The day after an election night with no clear presidential winner, Dean of Students Shea Kidd Houze hosted an election debriefing titled “The Day After” in the latest installment of her office’s “Rocky Topics” event series. The event was planned months before it became clear that the results of the election would take several days or weeks to finalize.
With characteristic candor, Houze, known to students as “Dean Shea,” acknowledged the frustration of waiting to know whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden would win the election once all ballots are counted.
“It’s really interesting to plan something when you don’t know the outcome, and then on the day of, you still don’t know the outcome,” Houze said. “I don’t like ambiguity, friends, I’m just gonna be really honest.”
The event drew around 50 Zoom participants composed of students, staff and faculty from many departments on campus. Houze, who also serves as Associate Vice Chancellor, began the call by encouraging participants not to be distracted from the dialogue by inconclusive election news.
“Even if there’s a breaking news story and your GroupMe is going wild during this event, we still probably won’t know,” Houze said. “If you came here for answers … that’s not really what we will provide, but we hope that we can create space together in a time and a context when we feel disconnected and polarized as a country.”
“What we want to offer is a shared space where we can process and where we can make sense of at least what we know right now.”
Houze gave a short overview of the current state of the election results as of Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day, Biden expressed confidence that he would win the election after confirmation that he had flipped Michigan and Wisconsin, which had gone to Trump in 2016. Trump vowed to challenge the results in both of those states, and potentially in Pennsylvania if mail-in ballots gave Biden the edge in the key swing state.
At a stage of the election when nothing is certain, it nonetheless looked as though the Democrats would maintain their hold of the House of Representatives and that the Republicans would maintain control of the Senate, particularly after the key victory of incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
But Houze was clear that until all votes are counted in the remaining states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, a process which could last through the end of the week and into the next, the nation will not know the winner of the presidential election.
Before the participants were split into small groups for 30 minutes to discuss the ramifications of the election and the path forward, Joe Miles, associate professor of psychology, shared about how to have better conversations with people from across the ideological spectrum.
Citing the work of psychologist Tania Israel, Miles said that the keys to better political dialogues are empathy, accurate perceptions of others’ beliefs and intellectual humility. Another helpful step towards better understanding, Miles said, is to stop writing angry, oppositional tweets.
“No matter how this ends, we’re gonna be in a place both as a campus and nationally where we’re gonna need to do some healing,” Miles said.
After participants returned from breakout room discussions, they shared about the diverse range of conversations they had in small groups, from the importance of sleep and breaks from social media to how cooking can help take away the stress of political unrest.
Assistant Provost and Assistant Athletics Director for Academic Services, Marshall Steward, said that it is crucial to share an understanding of the facts when speaking with someone from another party or creed.
“One thing that’s very challenging right now is we all disagree on what the facts are,” Steward said. “If you realize you’re operating and starting ground zero with the wrong facts, the conversation’s not gonna be set up for success.”
As more students and staff members spoke, it became clear that a big source of the political divide on campus and in the nation during this election is the belief that anyone has all the answers.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Steward said. “Instead of standing up and feeling like you have to ‘lead’ this conversation, sit down, take a seat and learn with everyone else.”
While students wait anxiously to hear who their next president will be, it may help for them to practice the art of humility and to get better at what will no doubt be a crucial skill in the next few days: patience.
The Office of the Dean of Students will host another community dialogue event on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. This time, the event will be called “The Week After,” and the participants will hopefully know the outcome of the contentious presidential election.