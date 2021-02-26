A power outage has been scheduled by Facilities Services for Saturday, Feb. 27, that will affect several UT residence halls and buildings.
This power outage will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and there is a possibility that it will go until 6:00 p.m. the same day.
The outage is occurring due to the construction taking place on the new west campus dining facility; a high voltage cable will be installed during this time.
As detailed on their website, power outages such as this typically take place over students’ Spring Break. However, UT will not be having a Spring Break this year, causing the outage to take place while students are on campus.
The outage will directly affect the following residence halls: Brown Hall, Magnolia Hall, Dogwood Hall, Orange Hall, White Hall, Reese Hall, North Carrick Hall, South Carrick Hall and Laurel Hall.
Sorority Village and Fraternity Park will not be affected by this outage, but other areas of campus that will be affected include the Presidential Court building, the TRECS, Parking garages G7 and G10 east and more.
The affected residence halls and buildings will be without air conditioning and heating during this time, but the weather forecast for Saturday is expected to be in the mid-50s. Students are asked to limit use of their refrigerators during the outage.
Elevators and outlet power will be affected by this, but there will be emergency backup generators in use. Things such as laundry, package checkout and vending will be affected as well, and key card locks in residence halls will use battery power.
Each residence hall will still have water, but Laurel Residence Hall could possibly experience water pressure issues in the upper levels of the building.
For students unsure of where to go during the outage, should they choose to leave their residence halls, the Student Union will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Hodges Library will remain open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
University Housing has also created a list of things students can do during the outage.